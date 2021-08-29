In case you missed it: President Eyring’s #HearHim experiences, Elder Holland at BYU, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Aug. 22-28, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared experiences on listening to the Holy Ghost. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and BYU President Kevin J Worthen spoke at the school’s annual University Conference, which included the announcement of a new Office of Belonging.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared messages of hope to Church members in the Caribbean. A new video shared what Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, learned when she followed an impression to put away her phone.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of BYU-Idaho. An emeritus general authority and a CEO were announced as counselors to Tabernacle Choir President Mike Leavitt. In the week’s Church New podcast, Shannon Allred Cox shared about the miracle of easing personal trials through service. And BYU’s Museum of Art is marking the 20th anniversary of the arrival of the Carl Bloch painting “Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda.”

Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.

1. How listening to his mother helped President Eyring #HearHim

In a #HearHim video and blog post released Aug. 26, 2021, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, describes how he hears the voice of the Lord. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the latest #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, Aug. 26, President Eyring said one way he hears the voice of the Lord is through those who are “in touch with heaven,” which included his mother, and also looking at a pattern from Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

2. Elder Holland asks BYU faculty to defend the university’s unique mission; offer love, hope to LGBTQ students while upholding God’s commandments

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at BYU’s annual University Conference held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 23, 2021. Credit: Shafkat Anowar

After loving Brigham Young University for nearly three-fourths of a century, Elder Holland pleaded with BYU faculty and staff on Monday, Aug. 23, to do their part to ensure the university “stands unquestionably committed to its unique academic mission and to the Church that sponsors it.”

3. What President Worthen taught during BYU’s University Conference about belonging, revelation and avoiding contention

BYU President Kevin J Worthen speaks during the annual University Conference on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Credit: Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

BYU President Worthen told faculty and staff gathered at the annual University Conference on Monday, Aug. 23, that President Spencer W. Kimball envisioned BYU would become “a place where things would be done in a way and at a level unlike anywhere else in the world.”

President Worthen shared several of university leaders’ efforts to work toward this, including the creation of an Office of Belonging.

4. Following Haitian earthquake, Elder Soares and Sister Aburto tell Caribbean members to view trials ‘through the eyes of faith’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, participate in a Caribbean Area French-language member devotional from the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, Elder Soares asked Latter-day Saints in the Caribbean to “view disappointment and discouragement through the eyes of faith.”

Speaking of overcoming the challenges of the day, Elder Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, addressed French-speaking members in Haiti, Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Martinique on Saturday, Aug. 21. Elder and Sister Soares were joined in the devotional by Sister Aburto and Elder Hubermann Bien-Aime, an Area Seventy in Haiti.

5. What Sister Craig learned when she put away her phone while waiting in line

In a new Church video “Pray for Eyes To See as He Sees,” an actress portraying Sister Michelle D. Craig talks with a man while waiting in line at a grocery store. Credit: Screenshot from YouTube

In a new Church video “Pray for Eyes To See as He Sees,” Sister Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, described what she learned and felt as she acted on the impression to stop looking at her phone while waiting in lines.

6. 20th anniversary of BYU–Idaho: How its creation is ‘one of the most important educational events of the Restoration’

The BYU–Idaho campus and the Rexburg Idaho Temple in Rexburg on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On June 23, 2000, President Gordon B. Hinckley made an announcement that would prove to be monumental to the future of the Church Educational System — the transformation of Ricks College from a two-year junior college to Brigham Young University–Idaho, a four-year institution. The change took place in 2001, now 20 years ago, and was an integral step in the Lord providing the blessing of education to thousands more of His children on the earth.

7. Veteran leaders — Elder L. Whitney Clayton and Gary B. Porter — named counselors in Tabernacle Choir presidency

The newly called Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency and their wives. From left, Elder L. Whitney Clayton and Sister Kathy Clayton; Sister Jacalyn Leavitt and President Mike Leavitt; Sister Debbie Porter and Brother Gary B. Porter. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Thursday, Aug. 27, Elder L. Whitney Clayton and Gary B. Porter were announced as counselors to Tabernacle Choir President Mike Leavitt at a devotional held in the Tabernacle. The new choir presidency will manage the administrative components of the Tabernacle Choir organization, including supervision of more than 700 volunteers.

8. Episode 45: Shannon Allred Cox on the miracle of easing personal trials through service

Shannon Allred Cox is the mother of six children, including two adopted sons from Haiti, and the founder of a nonprofit organization aimed to promote education in the nation. She discusses her membership in the Church, the power of personal revelation, the gift of motherhood and how serving others eases personal trials.

9. BYU celebrating 20th anniversary of arrival of ‘Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda’

Carl Heinrich Bloch (1834-1890) painting “Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda,” done in 1883, is oil on canvas, on display in the Brigham Young University Museum of Art, purchased with funds provided by Jack R. and Mary Lois Wheatley in 2001. Credit: BYU Museum of Art

The signature piece in the Brigham Young University Museum of Art’s vast collection — Carl Bloch’s painting “Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda” — arrived on campus on Sept. 10, 2001. A day later, the world changed forever.

The Museum of Art is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its acquisition of “Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda” with a new display, a series of commemorative events, a new docuseries and several other features on the museum’s website and app.