In case you missed it: President Nelson honors Elder Davies, stories from the life of President Ballard, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, President Russell M. Nelson honored Elder Dean M. Davies, a General Authority Seventy, for his valiant ministry. President M. Russell Ballard’s biography reveals an “ordinary man” who has had “some remarkable experiences.” Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to missionaries about “the power of godliness” in covenants and ordinances.
During an institute devotional in Logan, Utah, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles issued a warning to “Gen Z” to forgo moral relativism. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught young adults how to find answers to important questions. An article on Face to Face events looks at how the interactive question-and-answer sessions have connected Church leaders with various audiences.
Missionary Training Centers across the globe continue to slowly reopen for onsite training. In this week’s Church News podcast, former Utah governor and current Tabernacle Choir president Mike Leavitt discussed how music can succeed where government can’t. And Latter-day Saint Charities continues to provide aid to Afghan refugees.
Find links and summaries to these nine articles below.
1. President Nelson honors Elder Davies
As a “courageous disciple of Jesus Christ,” Elder Dean M. Davies served with “unusual unwearingness” and “unparalleled skill, patience and persistence,” said President Russell M. Nelson during Elder Davies’ funeral on Saturday, Sept. 4. Elder Davies, a General Authority Seventy and former member of the Presiding Bishopric, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at age 69.
Read more tributes to Elder Davies’ ministry and more about his life of exemplary service
2. Photos and stories from the life of President Ballard
In his new biography, “Anxiously Engaged: A Biography of M. Russell Ballard” by Susan Easton Black and Joseph Walker, President Ballard describes the “remarkable experiences” that shaped him into a special witness of Jesus Christ.
Learn more about the life of this veteran Church leader
3. Elder Bednar speaks to missionaries in the MTC
In the first missionary devotional delivered in person by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Elder Bednar spoke to a combined live and virtual audience of elders and sisters on Aug. 24 from the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
Elder Bednar encouraged missionaries to strive to obtain “the power of godliness” through regular participation in sacred ordinances.
Find out more about his counsel to missionaries
4. Elder Christofferson calls on ‘best of Gen Z’
Mindful his audience of some 9,000 young adult Latter-day Saints in Logan, Utah, are counted among the generation labeled “Gen Z,” Elder Christofferson cautioned against traps of reasoning claiming their peers.
Learn more about his warning to young adults
5. Elder Rasband speaks to young adults in Orange County, California
When faithfully living the gospel, joy can be found in praying with questions and receiving answers from Heavenly Father. But sometimes one’s questions can sidetrack spiritual progress.
Elder Rasband shared with young adults in California how to find answers to their questions and to what sources they should look for those answers.
Read more about Elder Rasband’s message
6. A look at the history of Face to Face events
The interactive question-and-answer sessions began in 2014 in an effort to connect youth worldwide with Church leaders and with each other. Since then, Face to Face events have expanded to other audiences.
As the Sept. 12 Face to Face event with Elder and Sister Bednar approaches, here is a look back at previous Face to Face broadcasts and their topics, locations, audiences and international reach.
Learn more about these unique events
7. Current status of missionary training centers
The Provo Missionary Training Center has started to expand its on-site training of new missionaries to those learning new languages, while the England and Mexico MTCs will begin on-site training in September and October.
Find out the status of the Church’s 16 MTCs across the globe
8. Former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt on his role with the Tabernacle Choir
This episode of the Church News podcast features President Leavitt talking about his new role, the strengths of his wife, Jacalyn, who will serve with him, and what the coming months look like for the choir amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen to the podcast
9. Providing aid to Afghan refugees
Following weeks of unrest and conflict in Afghanistan and the U.S. withdrawal of troops from the nation, Latter-day Saint Charities continues to provide urgently needed help to thousands of Afghan refugees in Germany, the United States and Qatar.