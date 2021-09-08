Today is Elder Cook’s 81st birthday. Here are 8 of his quotes from the past year

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2007. Born on Sep. 8, 1940, in Logan, Utah, he served as a young full-time missionary in the British Mission and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Utah State University and a doctor of jurisprudence from Stanford University.

When Elder Cook was called as a general authority of the Church, he was vice chairman of Sutter Health System. He has served in the area presidency in the Philippines, as president of the Pacific Islands and the North America Northwest Areas, and as executive director of the Missionary Department.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962. They are the parents of three children and have eleven grandchildren.

Here are eight quotes from Elder Cook in the last year in honor of his 81st birthday.

The blessings of righteous families

“I assure you that the joy, love and fulfillment experienced in loving righteous families produces the greatest possible happiness we can achieve. … It is also the foundation for a successful society.”

— BYU devotional, Nov. 10, 2020

Hope in the Second Coming of Christ

“It is not surprising that the religious principles that have been taught in this, the last dispensation are attacked with malignant ferocity. But lest we be discouraged, let us remember the outcome of the war in heaven and the outcome that we know will come to fruition with the Second Coming of Christ.”

— Mexico YSA National Conference, Nov. 29, 2020

Overcoming feelings of inadequacy

“Every Apostle that I know, including myself, experienced this feeling of inadequacy when called to the apostleship. Whatever our calling, we know that we do not have all the qualities and gifts that we think are needed. Over time we realize that any one person, like the eye or the hand of the body, does not have every quality necessary to accomplish the Lord’s purposes. But as a ward or branch, or quorum, we in a cumulative way have all the gifts and qualities necessary to bless our own lives and achieve the purposes the Lord has in store for us.”

— BYU-Idaho devotional, Jan. 27, 2021

How to make wise choices

“We inevitably must make choices. If we know the doctrines and principles of the gospel, we will make wise choices. If our lives are pure, the Spirit will guide us.”

— Ensign College commencement, April 9, 2021

Jesus Christ guides the Church

“I can testify with all certainty, as a sure witness of the divinity of Jesus Christ, I know that He lives and I know that He guides this Church. I know that His prophet receives revelation and guidance, and that that revelation has been so significant to guide the whole Church in this critical time.”

— Episode 26 of the Church News podcast, April 13, 2021

The Nauvoo Temple has blessed the Church for generations

“As we think about this arrangement for building the temple, we understand why almost every family who has ancestors from this early Church period also has a true account of how those ancestors, with great personal sacrifice and dedication, helped build the Nauvoo Temple. This represented a test of the Saints as a whole and has blessed the Church for generations.”

— Dedication of the Temple District of Nauvoo, May 29, 2021

Receiving revelation

“I feel that we can receive revelation through regular, steady commitment, striving to serve other people, and striving to bless our own families. If we try to hear Him, we can receive that guidance in times of need.”

— #HearHim video, June 24, 2021

Protecting religious freedom for all

“Catholics, Evangelicals, Jews, Muslims, Latter-day Saints and other faiths must be part of a coalition of faiths that succor, act as a sanctuary and promulgate religious freedom across the world. We must not only protect our ability to profess our own religion, but also protect the right of each religion to administer its own doctrines and laws.”

— Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit, June 28, 2021