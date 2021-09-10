Watch the Face to Face for young adults with Elder and Sister Bednar

All young adults, single or married, are invited to tune in to a Face to Face event with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar.

The event — titled “Ask, Seek, Knock” — will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. MDT on YouTube, Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church satellite system, Latter-day Saints Channel and other digital channels.

In preparation for this event, Elder Bednar invited his social media followers to share a lesson learned from the Spirit during a previous Face to Face event.

The interactive question-and-answer sessions began in 2014 in an effort to connect youth worldwide with Church leaders and with each other. Since then, Face to Face events have expanded to other audiences.

