In case you missed it: President Nelson’s birthday tributes, how Utah communities honored 9/11, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Sept. 5-11, senior Church leaders honored President Russell M. Nelson on his birthday by sharing lessons they’ve learned from him. President M. Russell Ballard addressed Manti Utah Temple workers, and Elder Quentin L. Cook spoke to the faculty of BYU-Idaho about the principles that are “crucial” for students to understand.

In a #HearHim video, Elder D. Todd Christofferson related an experience in the Sacred Grove from his youth. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Latter-day Saints throughout Utah gathered to serve. And mission leaders of the New York missions reflect on miracles on Sept. 11, 2001, at the time of the attacks.

Paralympians connected to the Church took home gold in track and swimming, and silver in wheelchair rugby at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Latter-day Saints began efforts to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. And opening devotionals at BYU and BYU–Hawaii included remarks by their respective presidents.

1. President Nelson’s 97th birthday

President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson greet the Vargas family at the Hyde Park Visitors Center in London on Thursday, April 12, 2018. The boys are Juan David Vargas Saavedra, right, and Joseph Daniel Vargas Saavedra. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

To mark the Prophet’s birthday on Sept. 9, senior leaders of the Church shared some of the lessons they have learned from him. Plus in Episode 47 of the Church News podcast, Michael Colemere, managing director of Church Communications, and Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp., relate insights they’ve gained from traveling with the Prophet.

2. President Ballard addresses Manti temple workers

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Manti on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The answer to strife and divisiveness in the world is turning to the Savior Jesus Christ and following His example, said President M. Russell Ballard.

Speaking to Manti Utah Temple workers in the Ephraim Utah Stake center on Aug. 22, President Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, urged Latter-day Saints to safeguard all that is “sacred and dear in our lives.”

3. Elder Cook on the 4 principles that set a foundation for eternity

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-day Saints, chats before filming a speech for BYU-Idaho faculty and staff at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Speaking to BYU-Idaho faculty and staff in a talk broadcast to the university on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Elder Cook addressed the topic “Foundations for Eternity.”

His remarks came as BYU-Idaho is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a four-year institution.

4. How Elder Christofferson learned to #HearHim

In a #HearHim video released Sept. 9, 2021, Elder D. Todd Christofferson testifies that the Lord answers prayers in His time and in His way. Credit: Screenshot from YouTube

In a #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, Sept. 9, Elder Christofferson shared an experience he had in the Sacred Grove as a teenager. In the video he testified that the Lord answers prayers in His time and in His way.

5. National Day of Service and Remembrance

Members of stakes in the West Jordan, Utah, area, including a Tongan stake, work on the Big Bend Project, cleaning the area and removing invasive thistle species, on Sept. 11, 2001. Credit: Royce Bair

Twenty years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, communities around the state of Utah and the United States gathered to remember the day through acts of service.

6. Remembering 9/11

A small American flag is inserted in a name engraved at the north reflecting pool of the World Trade Center Memorial, during observances on the 11th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2012. Credit: AP

Mission leaders of the New York New York North Mission and the New York New York South Mission reflect on miracles on Sept. 11, 2001, at the time of the attacks.

Plus, the terrorist attacks forever changed the lives of Latter-day Saints serving in the military.

7. Latter-day Saints in the Paralympics

The Paralympic Cauldron burns during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Credit: Eugene Hoshiko, Associated Press

From the track to the pool to the rugby court, three athletes connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints won medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

8. Serving victims of Hurricane Ida

Helping Hands volunteers work alongside others to remove debris caused by Hurricane Ida at the First United Methodist Church in Hammond, Louisiana, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore the Louisiana coast with sustained winds up to 150 mph — downing trees, crushing homes and causing power outages for more than a million people.

Thousands of Latter-day Saint volunteers brought in chain saws, rakes and track loaders to begin clearing the homes and properties of Louisiana residents.

9. Opening devotionals at Church universities

BYU President Kevin J Worthen speaks during the opening devotional for fall semester in the Marriott Center on BYU campus on Sept. 7, 2021. Credit: Jaren Wilkey, BYU

In the campus opening devotional, BYU President Kevin J Worthen shared his vision for how BYU can create a community of belonging, with “hearts knit together in love.” BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III explained what rivers and ocean waves have to do with peace and righteousness.