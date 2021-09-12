In case you missed it: President Nelson’s birthday tributes, how Utah communities honored 9/11, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Sept. 5-11, senior Church leaders honored President Russell M. Nelson on his birthday by sharing lessons they’ve learned from him. President M. Russell Ballard addressed Manti Utah Temple workers, and Elder Quentin L. Cook spoke to the faculty of BYU-Idaho about the principles that are “crucial” for students to understand.
In a #HearHim video, Elder D. Todd Christofferson related an experience in the Sacred Grove from his youth. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Latter-day Saints throughout Utah gathered to serve. And mission leaders of the New York missions reflect on miracles on Sept. 11, 2001, at the time of the attacks.
Paralympians connected to the Church took home gold in track and swimming, and silver in wheelchair rugby at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. Latter-day Saints began efforts to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. And opening devotionals at BYU and BYU–Hawaii included remarks by their respective presidents.
Find links and summaries to these nine article below.
1. President Nelson’s 97th birthday
To mark the Prophet’s birthday on Sept. 9, senior leaders of the Church shared some of the lessons they have learned from him. Plus in Episode 47 of the Church News podcast, Michael Colemere, managing director of Church Communications, and Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp., relate insights they’ve gained from traveling with the Prophet.
Read the tributes to President Nelson; plus listen to the podcast
2. President Ballard addresses Manti temple workers
The answer to strife and divisiveness in the world is turning to the Savior Jesus Christ and following His example, said President M. Russell Ballard.
Speaking to Manti Utah Temple workers in the Ephraim Utah Stake center on Aug. 22, President Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, urged Latter-day Saints to safeguard all that is “sacred and dear in our lives.”
Learn more about President Ballard’s counsel
3. Elder Cook on the 4 principles that set a foundation for eternity
Speaking to BYU-Idaho faculty and staff in a talk broadcast to the university on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Elder Cook addressed the topic “Foundations for Eternity.”
His remarks came as BYU-Idaho is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a four-year institution.
Read his counsel to faculty
4. How Elder Christofferson learned to #HearHim
In a #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, Sept. 9, Elder Christofferson shared an experience he had in the Sacred Grove as a teenager. In the video he testified that the Lord answers prayers in His time and in His way.
Watch the Apostle’s #HearHim video
5. National Day of Service and Remembrance
Twenty years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, communities around the state of Utah and the United States gathered to remember the day through acts of service.
Find out more about how Latter-day Saints served
6. Remembering 9/11
Mission leaders of the New York New York North Mission and the New York New York South Mission reflect on miracles on Sept. 11, 2001, at the time of the attacks.
Plus, the terrorist attacks forever changed the lives of Latter-day Saints serving in the military.
Read about the the myth, reality and miracles of New York City missionaries and the link connecting the Church to a defining chapter of history
7. Latter-day Saints in the Paralympics
From the track to the pool to the rugby court, three athletes connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints won medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Here’s how these 12 athletes from seven countries did at the Games
8. Serving victims of Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore the Louisiana coast with sustained winds up to 150 mph — downing trees, crushing homes and causing power outages for more than a million people.
Thousands of Latter-day Saint volunteers brought in chain saws, rakes and track loaders to begin clearing the homes and properties of Louisiana residents.
Learn more about how Latter-day Saint Helping Hands are serving in Louisiana
9. Opening devotionals at Church universities
In the campus opening devotional, BYU President Kevin J Worthen shared his vision for how BYU can create a community of belonging, with “hearts knit together in love.” BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III explained what rivers and ocean waves have to do with peace and righteousness.