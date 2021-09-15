11 more revised chapters of General Handbook translated into 23 languages

The “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” continues to be revised, with 11 updated chapters now available in 23 languages.

The revision of the online handbook, under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, began in English in February 2020.

The latest language updates are translations of content that were published in English in December 2020 and March 2021.

The General Handbook replaces Handbook 1 (for stake presidents and bishops) and Handbook 2 (for all leaders). Once all chapters for the Handbook are published in the assigned languages, Handbooks 1 and 2 will be retired from the Gospel Library.

The translated chapters are:

Chapter 5: Stake Leadership

Chapter 6: The Bishopric

Chapter 16: Living the Gospel of Jesus Christ

Chapter 21: Ministering

Chapter 22: Providing for Temporal Needs and Building Self-Reliance

Chapter 23: Sharing the Gospel and Strengthening New and Returning Members

Chapter 24: Missionary Recommendations and Service

Chapter 25: Temple and Family History Work in the Ward and Stake

Chapter 26: Temple Recommends

Chapter 27: Temple Ordinances for the Living

Chapter 29: Meetings in the Church

Additional updates in other chapters

The languages for the most recently translated chapters are: