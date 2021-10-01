2 new Area Seventies called during leadership meeting of October 2021 general conference

Two new Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were called during the Thursday, Sept. 30, leadership meeting held prior to the weekend sessions of October 2021 general conference.

The following two leaders will serve in the Third and Ninth Quorums of the Seventy, respectively:

, 41, of Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo. He will replace Elder Gaëtan Kelounou in the Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, South and West Areas). Elder Ndinga is the CEO and Founder of AZ Trading & Services SARL. He was serving as president of the Church’s Pointe-Noire Republic of the Congo Stake prior to this call. He and his wife, Sandrine Djemelaki, have four children. Elder Pedro E. Hernández, 51, of Punto Fijo, Venezuela. He will replace Elder Guillermo I. Guardia in the Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South Areas). Elder Hernández is a physician and was serving as a stake high councilor prior to this call. He and his wife, Magdalena, are parents of two children.

Other Area Seventy releases were announced in July.

Area Seventies, who serve under the direction of the Presidency of the Seventy, are special witnesses of Jesus Christ to the geographic areas in which they reside.

The Thursday leadership meeting was attended in person or virtually by some 300 General Authorities, General Officers and Area Seventies.