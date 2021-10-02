6 General Authority Seventies released, given emeritus status at October 2021 general conference

Six General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been released and given emeritus status.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the release of the six during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference.
They are:
- Elder J. Devn Cornish, a native of Salt Lake City and a former pediatrician, who served as a General Authority Seventy.
- Elder Timothy J. Dyches, from Murray, Utah, and a former physician, who served as a General Authority Seventy for eight years.
- Elder David F. Evans, who grew up in Salt Lake City. was an attorney and bank executive, and served as a General Authority Seventy for 16 years.
- Elder Robert C. Gay, a native of Los Angeles, California, who worked in business, education and humanitarian relief, and served as a General Authority Seventy for nine years.
- Elder James B. Martino, who was born in Denton, Texas, worked in business and was a General Authority Seventy for 12 years.
- Elder Terence M. Vinson, who is from Sydney, Australia, was a financial adviser and funds manager, and served as a General Authority Seventy for eight years.
Each had turned 70 years old during the past year, the traditional age of release of General Authority Seventies.
President Eyring also noted the death of Elder Dean M. Davies in August of this year. Elder Davies had served as a General Authority Seventy for one year and a counselor in the Church’s Presiding Bishopric for eight years. He would have been released as a General Authority Seventy at this general conference.
“We extend to Sister Darla Davies and to the family our heartfelt condolences and appreciation for Elder Davies’ tireless service,” President Eyring said.
Also acknowledged where the calls of two new Area Seventies and the release of two others, as announced during the Thursday, Sept. 30, leadership meeting of general conference.
Two Area Seventies were released:
- Elder Gaëtan Kelounou of the Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, South and West areas)
- Elder Guillermo I. Guardia of the Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South Areas)
Called were:
- Elder Pedro E. Hernández, 51, of Punto Fijo, Venezuela, in the Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South areas). Elder Hernández is a physician and was serving as a stake high councilor prior to this call. He and his wife, Magdalena, are parents of two children.
- Elder Charden Ndinga, 41, of Pointe-Noire, Republic of the Congo, in the Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, South and West areas). Elder Ndinga is the CEO and Founder of AZ Trading & Services SARL. He was serving as president of the Church’s Pointe-Noire Republic of the Congo Stake prior to this call. He and his wife, Sandrine Djemelaki, have four children.
Many Area Seventy releases were announced in July and effective Aug. 1, as the Church modified its timing of such releases.