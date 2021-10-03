President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Make Time for the Lord’

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. He invited worldwide listeners to make time for the Lord and listen to the whisperings of the Spirit. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from President Nelson

Summary of President Nelson’s talk

With two days of instruction by servants of the Lord, “we have been given our charge for the next six months. Now, the question is, how will we be different because of what we have heard and felt?”

If most of the information one gets comes from social or other media, the ability to hear the whisperings of the Spirit will be diminished.

“My brothers and sisters, I plead with you to make time for the Lord! Make your own spiritual foundation firm and able to stand the test of time by doing those things that allow the Holy Ghost to be with you always.”

Nothing invites the Spirit more than fixing one’s focus on Jesus Christ.

Also, please make time for the Lord in His holy house. “Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”

“The Lord knows you and loves you. He is your Savior and your Redeemer. He leads and guides His Church. He will lead and guide you in your personal life if you will make time for Him in your life — each and every day.”

Plans are announced to build 13 temples at or near the following locations:

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Tacloban City, Philippines

Monrovia, Liberia

Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Antananarivo, Madagascar

Culiacán, México

Vitória, Brazil

La Paz, Bolivia

Santiago West, Chile

Fort Worth, Texas

Cody, Wyoming

Rexburg North, Idaho

Heber Valley, Utah

Provo Utah Temple will be renovated after the Orem Utah Temple is finished.

About President Nelson

President Nelson in the news

President Nelson’s recent social posts

President Nelson published his first post on his Spanish Instagram account on Sept. 15 and asked the question: “Do you want to know the secret for a life full of peace and prosperity? The answer is very simple.” He shared a video of him speaking Spanish to members in Lima, Peru, in 2018.

With the reopening of the Kyiv Ukraine Temple on July 5, every temple in the world has now reopened and resumed some level of operations, President Nelson wrote on Facebook. He expressed gratitude for scientists, health care workers and leaders. “May we cherish the blessings of the House of the Lord and attend the temple as often as our circumstances permit,” he wrote.

President Nelson tweeted on June 14 about hosting leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and United Negro College Fund at Church headquarters. “We welcome these opportunities to build friendship and discuss shared initiatives that will continue to foster understanding and mutual respect,” he wrote.