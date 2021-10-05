The focus of general conference: ‘the Savior, Jesus Christ, His mercy and His infinite redeeming power’

There has never been a time in the history of the world when “knowledge of the Savior is more personally vital and relevant to every human soul,” said President Russell M. Nelson during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2.

“Imagine how quickly the devastating conflicts throughout the world — and those in our individual lives — would be resolved if we all chose to follow Jesus Christ and heed His teachings,” said President Nelson.

Speaking from the Conference Center podium for the first time since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Nelson said general authorities and general officers of the Church would focus their conference messages on “the Savior, Jesus Christ, His mercy and His infinite redeeming power.”

“This is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said President Nelson. “We are His covenant people. The Lord declared that He would hasten His work in its time, and He is doing so at an ever-increasing pace. We are privileged to participate in His holy work.”

Millions of members gathered around the globe for the historic conference — the first held in Conference Center in two years. A few invited guests seated in the lower plaza, filling less than 5% of the Conference Center capacity, attended each session. Conference proceedings were translated into more than 98 languages and broadcast to more than 170 countries and territories. Proceedings were available via internet, cable television systems, and radio and television stations. Speakers and choir members (performing each day with 50% of its members) were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

“We are delighted to be speaking to you from the Conference Center once again,” said President Nelson. “Most of the seats remain empty, but the presence of some members of the Tabernacle Choir is a wonderful step forward. We welcome you all to this largely virtual conference, wherever you are.”

President Nelson, who offered three addresses, said Sunday morning that these are the latter days. “If you and I are to withstand the forthcoming perils and pressures, it is imperative that we each have a firm spiritual foundation built upon the rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ.”

During his remarks, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, affirmed that the scriptures, ancient and modern, clearly teach the origin and need for a Church directed by and with the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. “We also testify that the restored Church of Jesus Christ has been established to teach the fulness of His doctrine and to officiate with His priesthood authority to perform the ordinances necessary to enter the Kingdom of God.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said the more Latter-day Saints have the doctrine of Christ in their lives and hearts, the more they will feel greater love and sympathy for those who have never had the blessing of faith in Jesus Christ or are struggling to maintain it. “It is my testimony that the rock upon which we stand is our witness that Jesus is the Christ, that this is His Church, which He leads personally,” he said.

Every member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also bore testimony of the divinity of the Savior, Jesus Christ.