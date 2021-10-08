Today is President Ballard’s 93rd birthday. Here are 9 of his quotes from the past year

President M. Russell Ballard has served as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints since Oct. 6, 1985. He was sustained and set apart as Acting President of the quorum by President Russell M. Nelson on Jan. 14, 2018.

Born on Oct. 8, 1928, in Salt Lake City, he served as a young full-time missionary in England, and attended the University of Utah.

He married Barbara Bowen in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 28, 1951. They are the parents of two sons and five daughters.

Here are nine quotes from President Ballard in the last year in honor of his 93rd birthday.

Showing love for the Lord

“How would we answer the question ‘Lovest thou me more than these?’ When we discover a fuller meaning of this question, we can become better family members, neighbors, citizens, members of the Church and sons and daughters of God.”

— October 2021 general conference address, Oct. 2, 2021

President Russell M. Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves towards the congregation as he leaves after the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Testimony of Jesus Christ

“He is our best friend. He is our brother that loves us. He has shown us the way. The things you and I need to find happiness are contained in striving to keep His commandments and striving to be like Him as much as we can.”

— Address to Manti Utah Temple workers, Sep. 9, 2021

The power of councils

“Those who learn to counsel with each other always end up with a better result, always end up with a better spirit.”

— Church News video “Rise Through Councils,” Aug. 1, 2021

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks about pioneers while sitting in front of the Mary Fielding Smith home at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 15, 2020. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

What every missionary needs to know

“Presidents and sisters, as you teach your missionaries, consistently remind them of their missionary purpose. … Teach and remind them of their purpose in your interviews with them and in zone and mission conferences. Ask them if they are inviting others to come unto Christ by helping them to receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.”

— 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 29, 2021

Children, youth and the gathering of Israel

“Through gospel learning, service and activities, and personal development, children and youth help themselves and others take those steps towards making and keeping covenants. They’re participating in the gathering of Israel.”

— Children and Youth program broadcast, June 6, 2021

Grand marshal M. Russell Ballard, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 25, 2016. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Unity in the gospel

“The gospel of Jesus Christ has the power to unite us. We are ultimately more alike than we are different. As members of God’s family, we are truly brothers and sisters.”

— April 2021 general conference address, Apr. 3, 2021

Every day is a great new challenge

“I look at every day as a great new challenge, a great new opportunity to do something worthwhile. I think you just lock in your minds to do the best you can. The Lord doesn’t expect you to be superhuman, Superman, Superwoman. He just wants you to be good. He wants you to be kind with each other.”

— Virtual devotional with young adults in North America, March 8, 2021

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meets in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Becoming modern-day stripling warriors

“The Lord wants you to become the modern stripling warriors who stand strong and united to defend the truth. He wants you to be courageous and stalwart in the face of the enemy’s advances. We know that in the end the Lord will win the day and Satan will be defeated.”

— Ensign College devotional, Nov. 3, 2020

President M. Russell Ballard speaks about Topsfield, Massachusetts, where a new monument honors five generations of Joseph Smith’s family. Credit: Photo by Rhett Lewis

How to come to know the Savior

“We need to come to know who He really is, and really, you come to know the Savior by serving Him and His Church. I think the more you serve, the more you reach out, the more you extend your effort to try to help others along the way, whether it be just quietly, or more publicly. Those quiet moments of service draw you closer to the Master.”

— Episode 1 of the Church News podcast, Oct. 20, 2020