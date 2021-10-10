In case you missed it: Elder Holland receives leadership award, Elder Uchtdorf speaks at chaplains’ seminar, plus 7 more articles

During the week of Oct. 3-9, the Church News released a video of President Russell M. Nelson inspecting the Salt Lake Temple renovation and a podcast episode of October 2021 general conference quotes from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and women leaders of the Church.

As a follow-up to the Inside Church Headquarters series, the Church News published an article about effective leadership. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles received the Rural Legacy Leader award, and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the 2021 Chaplain Ecclesiastical Endorsement Training for Latter-day Saint chaplains.

In this week’s temple news, the open house began for the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple, ground was broken for the Casper Wyoming Temple, and a date was announced for the groundbreaking of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. For the Strength of Youth conferences will return at full scale beginning in 2022.

Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.

1. President Nelson says we should all be ‘worthy of the temple’

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Temple renovation site in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As he inspected the renovation and preservation efforts underway on the Salt Lake Temple, President Nelson used three words: “massive, amazing and inspiring.” He said it is easier to build a temple than it is to build a people worthy of the temple. “It’s the ordinances and covenants in the building that are the things that really matter.”

2. Podcast: Church leaders testify of Jesus Christ, urge members to strengthen their spiritual foundations

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, delivers the closing address of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This episode of the Church News podcast summarizes the October 2021 general conference with quotes from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and women leaders of the Church. The podcast also notes the themes of loving God, seeking faith amid adversity, and building a stronger and more hopeful foundation in the gospel of Christ.

3. Inside Church headquarters: What does it mean to be an effective leader?

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks has served beside President Nelson for more than 37 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and now in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“What I have learned serving with President Nelson is that he is a different man when the mantle of the Lord settles upon him, and he becomes the Lord’s Prophet, the President of the restored Church, and the ultimate decision-maker in the Church,” said President Oaks, who has served as first counselor in the First Presidency since January 2018.

4. Elder Holland receives Rural Legacy Leader award

Utah first lady Abby Cox, from left, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, laugh during a presentation titled “Life of a Small Town Boy: How Growing Up in Rural Utah Shapes a Life,” part of the One Utah Summit 2021 held at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct, 5, 2021. Credit: Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

The Rural Legacy Leader award honors a leader who has contributed “a lifetime of service, inspiring and touching the hearts of rural Utah.” Born in 1940 in Washington County, Utah, Elder Holland was lauded in a video presented at the One Utah Summit. His “life and teachings have touched the hearts of all who come in contact with them. As a child, youth and young man raised in southern Utah, he knows what it means to be from rural Utah and how those values lead to a life of success.”

5. Elder Uchtdorf counsels Church-endorsed chaplains to partner with the Master Healer and lift others

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Church’s annual chaplains seminar at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“You chaplains are a wonderful source of healing because you know where the Master Healer is who has the answers for every concern in life,” said Elder Uchtdorf. More than 200 Church-endorsed chaplains and their spouses participated, in person or virtually, in the annual 2021 Chaplain Ecclesiastical Endorsement Training traditionally held in conjunction with October general conference.

6. Winnipeg Manitoba Temple open house begins

The celestial room inside the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The open-house period for the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple — the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be dedicated in nearly 20 months due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions — began Thursday, Oct. 7, with tours for local media and the release of images showing interior features.

7. Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking

Handcarts and flowers are placed near the Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking site on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Shovels can be seen in the background. Early converts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated west, through Wyoming, mostly using handcarts to transport their personal belongings. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Casper Wyoming Temple in a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 9. Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Central Area, presided at the groundbreaking and offered a dedicatory prayer.

8. Date announced for Bacolod Philippines Temple groundbreaking

Exterior rendering of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced a Saturday, Dec. 11, groundbreaking for the Bacolod Philippines Temple. Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Philippines Area, will preside at the event, and attendance will be by invitation only.

9. FSY conferences in U.S., Canada return at full scale beginning in 2022

Youth form the letters “fsy” on a field during an FSY conference. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Following two years of delays and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, youth in the United States and Canada will participate in For the Strength of Youth conferences in 2022. Half of all stakes in the U.S. and Canada will be invited to attend an FSY conference in the coming year. The other half is scheduled to participate in 2023, according to a notice sent on Monday, Oct. 4.