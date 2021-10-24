In case you missed it: President Nelson and Elder Uchtdorf share ‘heartland’ counsel, the Hollands visit southern Utah, plus 7 other stories this week

During the week of Oct. 17-23, Church President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared “heartland” counsel in a devotional to listeners in Oklahoma and Kansas, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, helped commemorate the then-unseen successes of Utah’s silkworm industry.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland, who have roots in southern Utah, were among those who spoke at a missionary devotional in St. George, Utah. Elder Holland also inaugurated BYU–Hawaii President John Sai Keong Kauwe III, first native Hawaiian to lead the school.
Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke at BYU’s “The Islamic World Today” conference. In a new video, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the scriptures helped him #HearHim. Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared with BYU–Pathway Worldwide students how the Holy Ghost is the best study companion.
Historian Spencer W. McBride joined the Church News podcast to discuss the history of the Nauvoo Temple. Plus, a Church News article highlighted how to make the most of the Church History Library, both in-person and online.
Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.
1. President and Sister Nelson — and Elder and Sister Uchtdorf — share ‘heartland’ counsel to Latter-day Saints in Kansas, Oklahoma
President Nelson’s devotional message Sunday, Oct. 17, to Latter-day Saints living near the center of the United States — in Oklahoma and Kansas — offered a geographically appropriate challenge: “Let us focus on one of the greatest gifts our Heavenly Father has given us to center our lives on Him and His Beloved Son,” he said. “I am referring to the Book of Mormon. It is a gift to us from God. It is the keystone of our religion because it contains the very heart, the center of His doctrine.”
The Church President was joined at the broadcast — originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City — by his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, along with Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf.
Read more about the devotional and a $2 million donation for a FamilySearch center at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma
2. President Eyring points to then-unseen successes of Utah’s silkworm industry at monument commemoration
Returning to his boyhood ward, President Eyring repeatedly urged his audience to “follow the prophet” as he spoke at the 80th anniversary celebration of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers monument in Salt Lake City’s Yalecrest neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 9, honoring Utah’s silkworm industry. An invitation from President Brigham Young seemed unconventional as the early pioneers were not trained in the art of making silk nor had the proper equipment when the endeavor began. The initiative contributed to Utah’s reputation for hard work, industry and innovation.
Discover more about President Eyring’s roots in the Yalecrest neighborhood and Utah’s silkworm industry
3. Elder Holland tells missionaries to teach with the Spirit — ‘astonish’ those who hear
As he addressed some 200 missionaries of the Utah St. George Mission last weekend, Elder Holland reminded them of the apostolic nature of their call as full-time representatives of the Savior Jesus Christ. “You are doing the most important thing in the universe — you are engaged in the salvation of a human soul. That is at the heart of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. It is the most important thing we can do in time and eternity,” he said.
In Enterprise, Utah, Sister Patricia Terry Holland humbly declared her witness of the Savior to Latter-day Saints in her rural southern Utah hometown.
Learn about what they said at the missionary devotional and at a stake conference in Sister Holland’s hometown
4. John S.K. Kauwe III, first native Hawaiian to lead BYU–Hawaii, officially inaugurated as president by Elder Holland
John Sai Keong Kauwe III was officially installed as the 11th president of Brigham Young University–Hawaii, the first native Hawaiian to take the helm of the university. Although he has been answering to the title of “president” for more than a year, COVID-19 restrictions delayed the official inaugural ceremonies.
With temperatures in the low 80s and a slight ocean breeze, members of the BYU–Hawaii campus community and other Church and community leaders gathered in the Cannon Activities Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19, as Elder Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the executive committee of the board of trustees, conferred upon President Kauwe the rights, responsibilities and authority to act as the university’s chief executive officer, spokesman and overseer, as well as the school’s chief moral and spiritual officer.
See photos from the inauguration celebrations and read more about this historic event
5. BYU conference: Elder Bednar, Elder Gong invite mutual understanding, respect among Latter-day Saints and Muslims
Two Apostles encouraged members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to better understand the similarities and differences they have with the globe’s 1.8 billion followers of Islam. Elder Bednar and Elder Gong spoke together on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, during the final session of the free two-day conference “The Islamic World Today: Issues and Perspectives.”
“The two faiths are different in many of our core doctrines, but many of our values and the ways in which we practice our respective faith are similar and reflect our love of God and of our fellow man,” said Elder Bednar
Explore how to better understand Muslims, plus an overview of a forthcoming pamphlet about Muslims and Latter-day Saints
6. When Elder Rasband was called to a mission he didn’t expect, a verse in the scriptures helped him #HearHim
In a #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, Oct. 20, Elder Rasband described how he heard the Lord’s voice through the scriptures confirm that the Eastern States Mission was where He wanted him to go — especially when he expected to go to Germany like his father and brother.
Watch the video
7. Holy Ghost is the best study companion, President Johnson teaches during BYU-Pathway devotional
During a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 19, President Johnson spoke about the need for students to gain as much education and training as they can. She encouraged them to learn by study — by putting their minds to work — and by faith, using both the mind and the heart.
She counseled students to not stop at learning by study, but to invite the Holy Ghost to help them learn and retain those facts. “Seeking learning by faith is the process by which we engage the Holy Ghost in our learning so we aren’t just learning facts. We are understanding truth.”
Find out more about inviting the Holy Ghost as a study companion, plus see more about the Primary general presidency’s announcement of the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel
8. Episode 53: Historian Spencer W. McBride on the importance of the Nauvoo Temple for early Church pioneers and for Latter-day Saints today
This episode of the Church News podcast explores the history and significance of the Nauvoo Temple. Joining the podcast is Spencer W. McBride, an associate managing historian of the Joseph Smith Papers who earned a doctorate in history from Louisiana State University. The host of “The Nauvoo Temple: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast,” he is uniquely poised to speak on Joseph Smith, the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and the importance of the Nauvoo Temple for early Church pioneers.
Listen to this episode of the Church News podcast
9. How you can make the most of the Church History Library
Located east of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, the Church History Library is a wealth of information and resources for patrons of all kinds. Church History Library employees Christine Cox and Jay Burrup spoke to the Church News about what the library offers and how people can make the Church History Library a valuable resource in their research efforts. Here are some of their suggestions.