In case you missed it: President Nelson and Elder Uchtdorf share ‘heartland’ counsel, the Hollands visit southern Utah, plus 7 other stories this week

During the week of Oct. 17-23, Church President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared “heartland” counsel in a devotional to listeners in Oklahoma and Kansas, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, helped commemorate the then-unseen successes of Utah’s silkworm industry.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland, who have roots in southern Utah, were among those who spoke at a missionary devotional in St. George, Utah. Elder Holland also inaugurated BYU–Hawaii President John Sai Keong Kauwe III, first native Hawaiian to lead the school.

Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke at BYU’s “The Islamic World Today” conference. In a new video, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the scriptures helped him #HearHim. Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared with BYU–Pathway Worldwide students how the Holy Ghost is the best study companion.

Historian Spencer W. McBride joined the Church News podcast to discuss the history of the Nauvoo Temple. Plus, a Church News article highlighted how to make the most of the Church History Library, both in-person and online.

Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.

1. President and Sister Nelson — and Elder and Sister Uchtdorf — share ‘heartland’ counsel to Latter-day Saints in Kansas, Oklahoma

President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy W. Nelson, left, visit with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf before a devotional broadcast to Latter-day Saints Kansas and Oklahoma. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson’s devotional message Sunday, Oct. 17, to Latter-day Saints living near the center of the United States — in Oklahoma and Kansas — offered a geographically appropriate challenge: “Let us focus on one of the greatest gifts our Heavenly Father has given us to center our lives on Him and His Beloved Son,” he said. “I am referring to the Book of Mormon. It is a gift to us from God. It is the keystone of our religion because it contains the very heart, the center of His doctrine.”

The Church President was joined at the broadcast — originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City — by his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, along with Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf.

Read more about the devotional and a $2 million donation for a FamilySearch center at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma

2. President Eyring points to then-unseen successes of Utah’s silkworm industry at monument commemoration

Detail of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers monument in Salt Lake City’s Yalecrest neighborhood honors Utah’s silkworm industry. An 80th anniversary celebration of the monument was on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: Jan Hemming

Returning to his boyhood ward, President Eyring repeatedly urged his audience to “follow the prophet” as he spoke at the 80th anniversary celebration of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers monument in Salt Lake City’s Yalecrest neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 9, honoring Utah’s silkworm industry. An invitation from President Brigham Young seemed unconventional as the early pioneers were not trained in the art of making silk nor had the proper equipment when the endeavor began. The initiative contributed to Utah’s reputation for hard work, industry and innovation.

3. Elder Holland tells missionaries to teach with the Spirit — ‘astonish’ those who hear

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, center, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to missionaries from the Utah St. George Mission in Diamond Valley, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. At left is Mission President George Kaluhiokalani; at right is Primary General President Camille N. Johnson. Credit: Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

As he addressed some 200 missionaries of the Utah St. George Mission last weekend, Elder Holland reminded them of the apostolic nature of their call as full-time representatives of the Savior Jesus Christ. “You are doing the most important thing in the universe — you are engaged in the salvation of a human soul. That is at the heart of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. It is the most important thing we can do in time and eternity,” he said.

In Enterprise, Utah, Sister Patricia Terry Holland humbly declared her witness of the Savior to Latter-day Saints in her rural southern Utah hometown.

4. John S.K. Kauwe III, first native Hawaiian to lead BYU–Hawaii, officially inaugurated as president by Elder Holland

President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, smile as Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles installs President Kauwe as the 11th president of BYU–Hawaii in the Cannon Activities Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Credit: Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

John Sai Keong Kauwe III was officially installed as the 11th president of Brigham Young University–Hawaii, the first native Hawaiian to take the helm of the university. Although he has been answering to the title of “president” for more than a year, COVID-19 restrictions delayed the official inaugural ceremonies.

With temperatures in the low 80s and a slight ocean breeze, members of the BYU–Hawaii campus community and other Church and community leaders gathered in the Cannon Activities Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19, as Elder Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the executive committee of the board of trustees, conferred upon President Kauwe the rights, responsibilities and authority to act as the university’s chief executive officer, spokesman and overseer, as well as the school’s chief moral and spiritual officer.

5. BYU conference: Elder Bednar, Elder Gong invite mutual understanding, respect among Latter-day Saints and Muslims

Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak at the final session of the two-day BYU conference, “The Islamic World Today: Issues and Perspectives,” on Oct. 19, 2021. The session was held in the auditorium of the Joseph Smith Building. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Two Apostles encouraged members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to better understand the similarities and differences they have with the globe’s 1.8 billion followers of Islam. Elder Bednar and Elder Gong spoke together on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, during the final session of the free two-day conference “The Islamic World Today: Issues and Perspectives.”

“The two faiths are different in many of our core doctrines, but many of our values and the ways in which we practice our respective faith are similar and reflect our love of God and of our fellow man,” said Elder Bednar

6. When Elder Rasband was called to a mission he didn’t expect, a verse in the scriptures helped him #HearHim

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is featured in a #HearHim video released by the Church on Oct. 21, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, Oct. 20, Elder Rasband described how he heard the Lord’s voice through the scriptures confirm that the Eastern States Mission was where He wanted him to go — especially when he expected to go to Germany like his father and brother.

7. Holy Ghost is the best study companion, President Johnson teaches during BYU-Pathway devotional

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a BYU–Pathway devotional that was broadcast on Oct. 19, 2021. Credit: Screenshot via byupathway.org

During a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 19, President Johnson spoke about the need for students to gain as much education and training as they can. She encouraged them to learn by study — by putting their minds to work — and by faith, using both the mind and the heart.

She counseled students to not stop at learning by study, but to invite the Holy Ghost to help them learn and retain those facts. “Seeking learning by faith is the process by which we engage the Holy Ghost in our learning so we aren’t just learning facts. We are understanding truth.”

8. Episode 53: Historian Spencer W. McBride on the importance of the Nauvoo Temple for early Church pioneers and for Latter-day Saints today

Spencer W. McBride, an associate managing historian of the Joseph Smith Papers who earned a doctorate in history from Louisiana State University, is also the host of “The Nauvoo Temple: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast.” Credit: Church News graphic

This episode of the Church News podcast explores the history and significance of the Nauvoo Temple. Joining the podcast is Spencer W. McBride, an associate managing historian of the Joseph Smith Papers who earned a doctorate in history from Louisiana State University. The host of “The Nauvoo Temple: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast,” he is uniquely poised to speak on Joseph Smith, the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and the importance of the Nauvoo Temple for early Church pioneers.

9. How you can make the most of the Church History Library

The Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Located east of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, the Church History Library is a wealth of information and resources for patrons of all kinds. Church History Library employees Christine Cox and Jay Burrup spoke to the Church News about what the library offers and how people can make the Church History Library a valuable resource in their research efforts. Here are some of their suggestions.