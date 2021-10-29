In Jordan, Egypt and United Arab Emirates, Elder Bednar and President Bingham testify of the Savior and the temple

During a weeklong ministry in the Middle East, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged members to find hope in the Savior and prepare for the temple announced in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“You can look around the world and say, ‘Oh things are getting hard.’ And you shouldn’t be afraid of that. Because you’re not alone, and if you are one of the covenant people of the Lord, you will be armed with righteousness and with the power of God in great glory. … Then, in the midst of all the turmoil, you will have peace,” Elder Bednar taught in Jordan, reported the Church’s Middle East Newsroom.

“You will have hope. You will more fully understand the great purpose that you have living on the earth at this time. The Savior is the source of solace and peace through the covenants and ordinances of His gospel,” he said.

Elder Bednar ministered in Jordan. Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, and first counselor Sister Sharon Eubank, who is also the president of Latter-day Saint Charities, and Elder Randy D. Funk, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Middle East/Africa North Area, were in Egypt. The leaders also ministered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the Bednars and Funks visited Expo 2020, which includes the temple site, according to Newsroom.

Jordan

In Jordan, Elder Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, visited with about 100 people in the Amman Branch on Friday, Oct. 22. The branch includes Jordanians, those from other Middle Eastern countries and families of employees who work at various government embassies in Jordan.

Elder Bednar encouraged them to study the Book of Mormon and learn how it applies today.

“The Book of Mormon is not a book of history. The Book of Mormon is a book about the future,” he said.

Elder David A. Bednar speaks to the Saints and others at a devotional held in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. It is his first trip to Jordan. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It describes episodes in the lives of people thousands of years ago, but the writers of the record and especially the compilers of the record were inspired by the Lord to include the things that we would need for the world in which we live today.”

Nash’at Haddad, the elders quorum president in the branch, said that Elder Bednar’s emphasis resonated with him.

“The main thing that touched my heart is the Book of Mormon is not a history book, it is a future book.” He continued, “It supports my belief in it. It’s important then, when I look for answers to my questions, I can find [them] in the Book of Mormon.”

Prior to Elder Bednar’s visit, the most recent apostle to travel to Jordan was President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, in March 2017. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also visited in November 2015.

Egypt

In Egypt, President Bingham’ her husband, Brother Bruce Bingham; Sister Eubank; and Elder Funk and his wife, Sister Andrea Funk, met with about 60 Latter-day Saints in the nation’s capital of Cairo on the Sabbath, Friday, Oct. 22. There are two branches of the Church there — one is English-speaking, and the other is in Arabic.

During a sacrament meeting, Elder Funk encouraged members to act with faith in Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father as they encounter the challenges of life. The leaders taught the adults and youth about preparing for the temple that is announced for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

General Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham speaks to a group of women at a Latter-day Saint worship service with the help of an interpreter in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, October 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Bingham said the Relief Society sisters met in a combined meeting with the young women in the congregation.

“I was particularly impressed with the Relief Society presidents of both branches, that they were strong but humble leaders and loved the sisters and were willing to do anything and everything to help them learn to become true disciples of Jesus Christ,” President Bingham said.

President Bingham said she also felt “the genuine love that the Saints had for one another.”

She was surprised to learn that many in the branches, particularly the Arabic branch, were fairly new members. “And yet they have strong testimonies,” she said.

Elder Funk said many of the members of the Arabic-speaking branch are from South Sudan, Nigeria or other parts of Africa.

“Though the two congregations there in Cairo were small, they are known, and we love them and we’re grateful for them,” he said. “The people were so kind and so welcoming and so loving, and I will long remember the experience of being with them and feeling of that.”

President Bingham said that they also met with government leaders in Egypt and the discussion included the announced temple in Dubai.

United Arab Emirates

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Susan, visit with a Church member in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the United Arab Emirates, Church leaders met with the leadership of the Abu Dhabi Stake and also visited the site of the announced temple in Dubai.

During meeting with stake leaders, Elder Bednar taught, “The focus of everything we do in this Church is helping people to become yoked to and with the Savior through the covenants and ordinances of His restored gospel. Period. Exclamation point. End of sentence. That’s it. That’s all we do.”

Elder and Sister Bednar were joined by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Presidency of the Seventy, his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon; Elder and Sister Funk; President and Brother Bingham; and Sister Eubank. Elder Bednar invited the visiting leaders to provide their witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ as the meeting concluded.

President Jean B. Bingham and Sister Sharon Eubank, president and first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, answer questions from Church leaders in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Dubai, the Bednars and Funks also visited Expo 2020, which includes the site of a Latter-day Saint temple announced in April 2020. The temple there is at the invitation of the Dubai government, and it will be the first to be built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Middle East. The site will include both a temple and a meetinghouse.

Amanda Fristrom, who was raised in South Dakota, looks forward to the closeness of the temple.

“I’ve never lived in a place with easy access, and so my involvement with the ordinances and covenants is going to completely change. I look forward to feeling the spirit of the temple and to be able to sit and ponder in the temple,” she said.

Georges and Sylvie Mojica moved to the United Arab Emirates from France in 1987. They never expected to see a temple in the country in their lifetimes.

“Having the chance to go to the temple is also something so important for all of us,” Sylvie Mojica said. “We love the temple and having the temple here. We just can’t wait for that.”

The temple will serve 8,000 Latter-day Saints living in two stakes in the Gulf states and a number of congregations in the Middle East, northern Africa, eastern Europe and western Asia. Currently, members who want to worship in temples need to travel to places such as Ukraine, Italy and Germany.