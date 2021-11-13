Today is Elder Renlund’s 69th birthday. Here are 7 of his quotes from the past year

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2015. Born on Nov. 13, 1952, in Salt Lake City, he served as a young full-time missionary in Sweden and received bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Utah.

Elder Renlund received further medical and research training at Johns Hopkins Hospital and was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

Prior to his call as an Apostle, Elder Renlund served as a General Authority Seventy and in the presidency of the Africa Southeast Area. He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977. They are the parents of one daughter.

Here are seven quotes from Elder Renlund in the past year, in honor of his 69th birthday.

1. Put the love of God above all other considerations

“If we are not one, we are not His. My invitation is to be valiant in putting our love of God and discipleship of the Savior above all other considerations. Let us uphold the covenant inherent in our discipleship — the covenant to be one.”

— “The Peace of Christ Abolishes Enmity,” October 2021 general conference

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2. A pattern for lifelong conversion

“As we iteratively cycle through the doctrine of Christ, we learn of and develop Christ-like attributes. Our faith increases, we become a little better, we are better prepared to partake of the sacrament next Sunday, and the Holy Ghost will have a greater influence in our lives. Our hearts are changed, we have ‘no more disposition to do evil, but to do good continually’ (Mosiah 5:2). We become more outwardly directed and less self-centered. And we can endure to the end.”

— BYU campus devotional, Sep. 14, 2021

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about lifelong conversion during BYU campus devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Credit: Jaren Wilkey, BYU

3. The commitment to endure to the end

“Lifelong conversion means that we endure to the end, remaining firm in our commitment to keep the covenants we have made with God — no matter what. Such a commitment cannot be conditional or dependent on the circumstances in our lives.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 25, 2021

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the second day of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on June 25, 2021, in the Conference Center Theater. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

4. How Joseph Smith’s presidential campaign strengthened American democracy

“Then, as now, Latter-day Saints wanted American democratic rights promised in the Constitution to be more than a myth. As a leading evangelical theologian recently stated, the Latter-day Saints in the United States ‘just want a place at the American table.’ Joseph’s run for the American presidency and his subsequent death highlights the need for the vigorous protection of democratic rights in the nation.”

— Keynote address with Sister Renlund at the BYU Law School’s 2021 Religious Freedom Annual Review, June 15, 2021

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, speak during the BYU 2021 Religious Freedom Annual Review on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Credit: Screenshot from BYU

5. Recognizing the voice of the Spirit

“We need to be able to recognize how the Spirit communicates with us. Anyone can recognize their own mother’s or father’s voice because it is a voice that has always been a part of their life. We need to be similarly familiar with what the voice of the Spirit sounds like.”

— Worldwide devotional for missionaries, May 27, 2021

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to full-time missionaries in a devotional posted Thursday, May 27, 2021, on their online portal. Credit: Screenshot

6. The remedy for unfairness

“Do not let unfairness harden you or corrode your faith in God. Instead, ask God for help. Increase your appreciation for and reliance on the Savior. Rather than becoming bitter, let Him help you become better. Allow Him to help you persevere, to let your afflictions be ‘swallowed up in the joy of Christ.’ Join Him in His mission ‘to heal the brokenhearted,’ strive to mitigate unfairness and become a stonecatcher.”

— “Infuriating Unfairness,” April 2021 general conference

Elder Dale G. Renlund, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City April 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

7. Increase personal time in the temple

“Promises from the Lord through living prophets give us the assurance that as we increase our personal time in temple and family history work and help others do the same through our callings in the Church, we will receive and improve our ability to ‘Hear Him.’ This is a spiritual work that relies on and fosters revelation.”

— Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, Feb. 25, 2021