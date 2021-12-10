Video: President Oaks and President Eyring explain how different perspectives strengthen a council

The Lord has organized His Church in a particular way, said President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, “and that way gives rise to councils.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, added: “The strength of councils comes largely from the faith of people who are in them.”

President Oaks and President Eyring — who were interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — are featured in a new Church News video titled “His Council.”

They share what it’s like to participate together in the Council of the First Presidency as they each bring different perspectives and backgrounds. After they counsel together, “we listen to the Lord’s will through the one who presides in the council,” said President Oaks, referring to President Russell M. Nelson.

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The ideal is that the Lord is directing every council, President Eyring said. “You hope the leader would feel that, and every member, to say, ‘If this is a matter of substance, this is His council, and let’s find out what His view is.’”

