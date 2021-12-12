In case you missed it: Mesa temple memories, Alabama missionary’s parents speak, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Dec. 5-Dec. 11, Latter-day Saints in Mesa, Arizona, prepared to have their temple rededicated, and one man — who is 101 years old — spoke about his memories of the first time the Mesa Temple was dedicated. President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring explained how different perspectives strengthen a council in a new Church News video.

The First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional returned to its traditional venue in the Conference Center with a live, though limited audience. The Church announced a new mission in Africa — the first in Rwanda. Elder Quentin L. Cook promised BYU-Pathway students they will be blessed and protected when they seek righteous, worthwhile goals. Elder Neil L. Andersen had a conversation with students in Provo about making time for the Lord when he spoke at the BYU Christmas Devotional.

In this week’s Church News podcast, the Sunday School general presidency looked ahead to studying the Old Testament next year with “Come Follow Me.” The parents of a missionary who was shot in Alabama spoke of blessings and peace they have felt. Returned missionaries now have a new tool to connect with their mission leaders.



Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.

1. Mesa Arizona Temple rededication part of renewal and revitalization

The Mesa Arizona Temple and Visitors’ Center are pictured in Mesa, Ariz., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Renew, refresh, revitalize” could describe the transformation of the area around the Mesa Arizona Temple — the grounds, the nearby temple visitors’ center and even the neighborhood. Those three words also could describe the impacts from the presence, teachings and examples of senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mesa and Phoenix area leading up to its Sunday, Dec. 12, temple rededication.

2. President Oaks and President Eyring talk about councils in a new video

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Lord has organized His Church in a particular way, said President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, “and that way gives rise to councils.” President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, added: “The strength of councils comes largely from the faith of people who are in them.”

President Oaks and President Eyring — who were interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — are featured in a new Church News video titled “His Council.”

3. The First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News



More than two dozen brightly decorated Christmas trees and a large green wreath adorned the stage of the Conference Center on Temple Square on Sunday, Dec. 5 — providing a majestic, seasonal backdrop for the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

Speakers included President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; and Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy.

4. Church creates first mission in Rwanda

The Rwanda Kigali Mission — the first in the central African nation — will be the 39th on the continent and 409th worldwide when it opens in 2022. Credit: Screenshot, Google Maps

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is creating a new mission in Africa — the Rwanda Kigali Mission, which will open in July 2022. It will be the 39th mission in Africa and the Church’s 409th worldwide.

The Rwanda Kigali Mission will be created from three existing missions: the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East, Democratic Republic of the Congo Lubumbashi and Uganda Kampala missions.

5. Elder Cook speaks to BYU-Pathway students

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a BYU-Pathway devotional broadcast Dec. 7, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

During a BYU-Pathway devotional broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Elder Quentin L. Cook shared accounts and principles to illustrate the importance of achieving righteous, worthwhile goals.

“My challenge to you is to examine your goals and determine which ones will allow you to fulfill family obligations and keep you on your covenant pathway and allow you to have the joy the Lord wants for you,” Elder Cook said.

6. Elder Andersen helps BYU students see how to make time for the Lord

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the weekly campus devotional at BYU in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Credit: BYU photo

“Let us always be valiant in the simple faith that He is who we claim Him to be — the Creator, the long-awaited Messiah, the Prince of Peace, the King of kings, our Savior and Redeemer,” declared Elder Neil L. Andersen during the BYU Christmas devotional at the Provo campus on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

During a video shown in the devotional, many BYU students shared how they make time for the Lord. And others spoke afterward about what they learned.

7. Sunday School general presidency on ‘Come, Follow Me’ 2022

The Sunday School general presidency joined Episode 60 of the Church News podcast to talk about “Come, Follow Me” study in 2022 on the Old Testament. Credit: Church News podcast

This episode of the Church News podcast features the Church’s Sunday School general presidency: President Mark L. Pace, Sunday School general president; Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor; and Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor. Together, they reflect on the blessings of “Come, Follow Me” as Latter-day Saints begin a fourth year of the program, this time featuring a study of the Old Testament.

8. Injured Alabama missionary’s parents speak to the Church News

Elder M. Michael Fauber of Dayton, Ohio, middle, is joined President Chad W. Allred of the Alabama Birmingham Mission and his companion, Sister Melanie Allred. Credit: Courtesy of David Fauber

Elder M. Michael Fauber from Dayton, Ohio, serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission, was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, Dec. 3. According to most recent reports, he is slowly improving at UAB Hospital.

“We were just talking about what he had been through and that he wasn’t afraid,” his father, David Fauber told the Church News. “He asked me, ‘Am I going to die?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think so. Are you afraid?’ He said, ‘No. I know that if I do, I know where I will go.’”

9. New tool for returned missionaries and mission leaders

Missionaries of the Peru Lima Central Mission pose for a photo outside the Lima Peru Magdalena Stake center in Lima, Peru, in October 2017. President Steve Larson and Sister Becky Larson are pictured on the right in the second row. Credit: Becky Larson

Former Latter-day Saint missionaries who have served since 2000 have the option of sharing their contact information with their former mission leaders through a new Mission Directory in the Member Tools app. Steve and Becky Larson, who presided over the Peru Lima Central Mission from 2015 to 2018, said they are looking forward to reconnecting with their former missionaries that choose to share their contact information.

“I think this is a remarkable opportunity, very inspired,” Steve Larson said.