President Nelson will share a Christmas message with the world on Thursday

As many continue to experience the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges this Christmas season, President Russell M. Nelson will share a message of hope and joy with the world.

“The challenges many of us have experienced this year have been substantial,” he wrote in a Facebook live event created on Tuesday, Dec. 14. “Despite these challenges, we always have a reason to hope.”

On Thursday, Dec. 16, President Nelson will release a video message titled “The Light of Christmas” about how to find joy this Christmas in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The video will premiere at 8 a.m. MST on his social media channels and the Church’s YouTube channel.

“I invite you to please join me for the upcoming premiere,” he wrote.

This is the second time during President Nelson’s ministry that he has invited Latter-day Saints and others across the globe to join him for a video message.

As the United States was preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in November 2020, President Nelson asked the world to #GiveThanks.

During that time, defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, violence, political tensions and a lack of civility, President Nelson shared a “fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy” on Nov. 20, 2020.

“Its effects have been validated by scientists as well as men and women of faith,” he said. “I am referring to the healing power of gratitude.”