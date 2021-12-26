In case you missed it: Elder Cook at MTC on Christmas, Giving Machines donations to date, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Dec. 19-25, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, gave a concluding message during the “Witnesses of Christmas” concert in Europe. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center on Christmas Day. The Apostle was also featured in a new Church News video about the Church’s executive councils.
The Church released the amount of donations at the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines so far this year, and the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies reminded bishoprics of actions to do in January to help youth progress. The Church News published a collection of some of the news and events of the Church in 2021.
The missionary injured in a Church meetinghouse in Alabama returned home after being released from the hospital. JustServe Global Manager Heath Bradley was featured on this week’s Church News podcast. Church members across the Midwest continue to help their neighbors following devastating tornadoes earlier this month.
1. President Oaks testifies of Christ during ‘Witnesses of Christmas’ concert in Europe
“As an Apostle of Jesus Christ,” President Oaks said during the “Witnesses of Christmas” concert on Dec. 19, “I am a present witness of this living Lord. I testify that Jesus Christ is the source of our joy, and the only Being who can bring peace to the troubled world. As the angels proclaimed at His birth, He was born for us ‘a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord’ (Luke 2:11).
2. Elder Cook speaks to missionaries on Christmas Day
Speaking during a special Christmas morning devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center, Elder Cook recalled his first Christmas away from home as a young missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
3. Video: Elder Cook explains the roles of 3 Church executive councils
Elder Cook explained that the Church is organized with three executive councils that are based on the three keys restored in Doctrine and Covenants 110: the Missionary Executive Council, the Priesthood and Family Executive Council, and the Temple and Family History Executive Council.
4. Giving Machines donations to date
An estimated 265,000 people have purchased items so far at the 10 Giving Machines locations across the United States. Donations were at $3.7 million as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Newsroom.
5. How bishoprics and leaders can help youth progress in January
As January 2022 approaches, the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are reminding bishoprics and youth leaders of six things they can do early in the year to help youth progress on the covenant path.
6. A look back at Church news highlights from 2021
What happened in the Church in 2021? Here’s a chronological collection of some of the news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that have been covered by the Church News this year.
7. Missionary injured in Alabama shooting returns home after hospital release
Elder M. Michael Fauber, a missionary who was seriously injured in a shooting near Birmingham, Alabama, was discharged from UAB Hospital in Birmingham and returned to his Dayton, Ohio, home Tuesday, Dec. 21. His parents, David and Rachel Fauber of the Kettering Ward in the Dayton Ohio Stake, released a statement of appreciation.
8. JustServe global manager on service at Christmas and beyond
During the Christmas season — marked by celebrations of the birth and life of Jesus Christ — many turn their focus on serving others. This episode of the Church News podcast features Heath Bradley, the global manager of JustServe, to talk about service this Christmas season and every day of the year.
9. Church members help neighbors after Midwestern tornadoes
It’s not every day teenagers are allowed to skip Sunday School. But on Sunday, Dec. 19, several wards across the Midwestern United States dismissed Church after sacrament meeting to spend another day cleaning up after tornadoes hit their towns. And the youth in particular are seeing the blessings from giving that service.