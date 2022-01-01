President Russell M. Nelson suggests 3 resolutions in his first message of 2022

In his first official communication of 2022, President Russell M. Nelson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared important advice: “Be more resolute in being kind to others and strengthening your own spiritual foundation.”

Posting messages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 1, 2022, President Nelson made a few suggestions for those setting aside time to write resolutions for the coming year.

“First,” he wrote on Facebook and Instagram, “resolve to strengthen your spiritual foundation. This may involve setting a specific time and place to study the scriptures, praying more often, making temple worship a bigger priority, and letting God prevail in all aspects of your life.

“Second, resolve to be kind to others. When the Savior Jesus Christ visited the Americas, as recorded in the Book of Mormon, one of the first things He taught was the need to eliminate contention in our lives. So, please be compassionate, be understanding, be slow to judge, and be quick to forgive.

“Third, resolve to be resolute. The Lord loves effort. The Lord loves consistency. The Lord loves steadfastness. While we surely will come up short from time to time, our persistent efforts to hear Him and follow the inspiration He gives us will help us to ‘wax strong in the Spirit’ (Mosiah 18:26).”

President Nelson’s messages follow a similar plea during his October 2021 general conference address. “It is now time that we each implement extraordinary measures — perhaps measures we have never taken before — to strengthen our personal spiritual foundations,” he said. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.”

When a person’s spiritual foundation “is built solidly upon Jesus Christ, you have no need to fear,” he said.