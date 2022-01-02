During the week of Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a #HearHim video how prayer and humility helps him hear the voice of the Lord.
The Sunday School general presidency shared three ways to approach the Old Testament and the Primary general presidency shared 22 resources to help children learn the gospel.
See photos and read highlights from 2021 and the Church News staff members’ favorite stories from the year. Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks reflected on the past year in the Church News podcast.
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died at age 82. Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center implemented additional COVID-19 protocols after 91 of 588 missionaries tested positive for the virus. And five women BYU soccer players are leaving for missions after the team’s historic national title run.
Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.
1. How sincere prayer and humility help Elder Andersen #HearHim
Like many, Elder Andersen has found that when a loved one or friend suggests things he needs to change, the natural man inside of him sometimes responds first: “Who are you to judge?”
“However, when I’m kneeling humbly before my Heavenly Father and asking in the depth of sincerity, ‘Father, what do I need to change? Where do I need to repent? Where am I lacking?’ a calm feeling comes over me,” he said in a #HearHim video released Monday, Dec. 27. “And at the appropriate time, I hear Him.”
Watch the video and learn about his experience
2. Sunday School general presidency suggests 3 ways to approach the Old Testament with ‘Come, Follow Me’ 2022
To many, the Old Testament may seem complex, and the verbiage can be intimidating. But Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace is confident that, with the help of “Come, Follow Me,” Latter-day Saints can learn more from the Old Testament next year than perhaps they ever have before.
To help Latter-day Saints with their upcoming study of the Old Testament, the Sunday School general presidency suggested three ways to approach it.
Discover more about these three methods, find out the Old Testament verses used by Church leaders in 2021, meet these women from the Old Testament, and see the rewritten ‘Old Testament Stories’ with their new artwork.
3. 22 simple resources to help children learn the gospel in 2022
In an effort to follow President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to “raise a sin-resistant generation,” the Primary general presidency compiled 22 simple resources that you can easily access to help children learn the gospel in 2022.
“It is our prayer that as we create opportunities for our precious children to seek, recognize and act upon personal revelation, they will be steadfast and immovable all the days of their lives,” they wrote.
Explore these resources
4. Year in review: See photos and read highlights from 2021
From senior leaders receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to the first ever Friend to Friend broadcast for Primary children, the year 2021 included many noteworthy events for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Amid an ongoing pandemic, it was a year characterized by temples continuing to reopen, changes to missionary training, global humanitarian efforts, general conference messages of hope, Latter-day Saint athletes making headlines and more.
See 9 noteworthy photos from the year, plus several articles that illustrate the news of the Church in 2021
5. Read the Church News staff’s favorite stories from 2021
Every day the Church News staff works to chronicle a “Living Record of the Restoration” for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Our goal is to share content that amplifies the voices of Church leaders and connects Latter-day Saints to Church headquarters and to one another. Most days the task feels huge. In 2021, many experiences strengthened each of us and our faith.
Read about the Church News staff’s favorite moments
6. Episode 63: Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks on how connection helped overcome contempt in 2021
Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks, a journalist who serves as a stake president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss the important events of 2021 and how they impacted Latter-day Saints — as well as the nation and the world. Wilks reminds listeners that true healing and light come through the gospel of Jesus Christ and affirms that as God’s children seek ways to help, serve and worship together, they will overcome trials with faith and hope for the year ahead.
Listen to the Church News podcast
7. Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at age 82
Former Senate Majority Leader and Latter-day Saint Harry Reid, 82, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement, calling Reid “a devoted and capable public servant who was dedicated to his family, his faith, and his country.”
Learn more about his life
8. Provo MTC implements additional COVID-19 protocols after 91 of 588 missionaries test positive
The Provo Missionary Training Center is implementing increased COVID-19 protocols after 91 of 588 full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints training there recently tested positive.
“After several missionaries tested positive earlier this week, all 588 missionaries in the Provo MTC were tested, and a total of 91 tested positive,” said Church spokesman Sam Penrod in a statement released Thursday, Dec. 30.
Find out about the additional protocols
9. 5 BYU soccer players leaving for missions following team’s historic national title run
Five freshmen from the Brigham Young University women’s soccer squad are answering full-time mission calls. Their missionary service follows the Cougars’ recent historic run to the 2021 national championship game.
A few weeks ago, the Church News shared the story of several members of the Salt Lake Community College women’s soccer team who were putting their studies and their sport on hold to serve full-time missions.