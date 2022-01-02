During the week of Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a #HearHim video how prayer and humility helps him hear the voice of the Lord.

The Sunday School general presidency shared three ways to approach the Old Testament and the Primary general presidency shared 22 resources to help children learn the gospel.

See photos and read highlights from 2021 and the Church News staff members’ favorite stories from the year. Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks reflected on the past year in the Church News podcast.

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died at age 82. Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center implemented additional COVID-19 protocols after 91 of 588 missionaries tested positive for the virus. And five women BYU soccer players are leaving for missions after the team’s historic national title run.

1. How sincere prayer and humility help Elder Andersen #HearHim

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles records a #HearHim video that was released on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Like many, Elder Andersen has found that when a loved one or friend suggests things he needs to change, the natural man inside of him sometimes responds first: “Who are you to judge?”

“However, when I’m kneeling humbly before my Heavenly Father and asking in the depth of sincerity, ‘Father, what do I need to change? Where do I need to repent? Where am I lacking?’ a calm feeling comes over me,” he said in a #HearHim video released Monday, Dec. 27. “And at the appropriate time, I hear Him.”

2. Sunday School general presidency suggests 3 ways to approach the Old Testament with ‘Come, Follow Me’ 2022

A young girl reads from the scriptures with her family. In 2022, Latter-day Saints will study the Old Testament with "Come, Follow Me."

To many, the Old Testament may seem complex, and the verbiage can be intimidating. But Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace is confident that, with the help of “Come, Follow Me,” Latter-day Saints can learn more from the Old Testament next year than perhaps they ever have before.

To help Latter-day Saints with their upcoming study of the Old Testament, the Sunday School general presidency suggested three ways to approach it.

3. 22 simple resources to help children learn the gospel in 2022

A "Come, Draw with Me" video on the Gospel for Kids YouTube video explains how to draw the plan of salvation.

In an effort to follow President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to “raise a sin-resistant generation,” the Primary general presidency compiled 22 simple resources that you can easily access to help children learn the gospel in 2022.

“It is our prayer that as we create opportunities for our precious children to seek, recognize and act upon personal revelation, they will be steadfast and immovable all the days of their lives,” they wrote.

4. Year in review: See photos and read highlights from 2021

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021.

From senior leaders receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to the first ever Friend to Friend broadcast for Primary children, the year 2021 included many noteworthy events for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Amid an ongoing pandemic, it was a year characterized by temples continuing to reopen, changes to missionary training, global humanitarian efforts, general conference messages of hope, Latter-day Saint athletes making headlines and more.

5. Read the Church News staff’s favorite stories from 2021

During 2021, the Church News staff covered news of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including events that occurred at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City.

Every day the Church News staff works to chronicle a “Living Record of the Restoration” for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Our goal is to share content that amplifies the voices of Church leaders and connects Latter-day Saints to Church headquarters and to one another. Most days the task feels huge. In 2021, many experiences strengthened each of us and our faith.

6. Episode 63: Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks on how connection helped overcome contempt in 2021

Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks joins the Church News podcast to discuss events of 2021.

Deseret News Executive Editor Doug Wilks, a journalist who serves as a stake president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss the important events of 2021 and how they impacted Latter-day Saints — as well as the nation and the world. Wilks reminds listeners that true healing and light come through the gospel of Jesus Christ and affirms that as God’s children seek ways to help, serve and worship together, they will overcome trials with faith and hope for the year ahead.

7. Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at age 82

President Barack Obama meets with, from left, Senator Harry Reid, Joshua DuBois, director of the White House Office for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, Church President Thomas S. Monson and Elder Dallin H. Oaks in the Oval Office, July 20, 2009. During the meeting they looked at a five volume genealogy prepared by the Church's Family History Committee.

Former Senate Majority Leader and Latter-day Saint Harry Reid, 82, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement, calling Reid “a devoted and capable public servant who was dedicated to his family, his faith, and his country.”

8. Provo MTC implements additional COVID-19 protocols after 91 of 588 missionaries test positive

The Missionary Training Center in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

The Provo Missionary Training Center is implementing increased COVID-19 protocols after 91 of 588 full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints training there recently tested positive.

“After several missionaries tested positive earlier this week, all 588 missionaries in the Provo MTC were tested, and a total of 91 tested positive,” said Church spokesman Sam Penrod in a statement released Thursday, Dec. 30.

9. 5 BYU soccer players leaving for missions following team’s historic national title run

Five freshmen from Brigham Young University women's soccer team are answering full-time mission calls. From top left: Josie Shepherd, Jacey Wood, Addie Gardner, Kelsey Hoopes and Caroline Stringfellow.

Five freshmen from the Brigham Young University women’s soccer squad are answering full-time mission calls. Their missionary service follows the Cougars’ recent historic run to the 2021 national championship game.

A few weeks ago, the Church News shared the story of several members of the Salt Lake Community College women’s soccer team who were putting their studies and their sport on hold to serve full-time missions.