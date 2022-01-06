Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, was born on Jan. 6, 1972. She was sustained during April 2021 general conference. She has also served as a stake and a ward Primary president, a counselor in a ward Primary presidency, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Cub Scout leader. She is a survivor of stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Sister Wright was raised in South Ogden, Utah, with a twin brother, older brother and younger brother. She married James McConkie Wright in 1994 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they have three sons. She was very involved in sports growing up, and has been a Parent Teacher Association volunteer as well as a reading tutor and office manager. Recently she assisted with marketing and advertising for a dental office. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from the University of Utah in 1998.

In honor of Sister Wright’s birthday today, here are eight of her quotes from the past year.

1. Children and personal revelation

“It is our prayer that as we create opportunities for our precious children to seek, recognize and act upon personal revelation, they will be steadfast and immovable all the days of their lives. May we ever strive to fulfill the prophecy found in Isaiah 54:13 that ‘all thy children shall be taught of the Lord; and great shall be the peace of thy children.’”



— “22 simple resources for children to learn the gospel in 2022,” Dec. 31, 2021

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, right; Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and other leaders gather together for a meeting at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

2. A Christmas with chemotherapy

“I was reminded that there is purpose in suffering. I learned that grief has the capacity to make our hearts more tender and more teachable. I learned that it is directly and specifically because life doesn’t always turn out the way we hope or expect, trials can be deep and all consuming, and we often ache for someone who is missing at the holiday dinner table, that Christmas truly is a great time to rejoice.”

— This week on social, Dec. 6, 2021

3. Praying before the prayer at general conference

“Instead of feeling peace at the pulpit, my Heavenly Father blessed me with a feeling of familiarity. Isn’t that interesting? Why would something of this magnitude feel even remotely familiar? The miracle of it all is that familiarity, not peace, was exactly what I needed to help keep my head clear and my heart calm.”

— This week on social, Oct. 2, 2021

4. Primary children are needed

“They are needed to help prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior. And when young people feel that this isn’t just grandma and grandpa’s church, this isn’t just their mom and dad’s church, this is their church and they have a role to play, it’s amazing the miracles that can come from these little bodies with developing minds and growing testimonies.”

— Interview with the Church News, July 17, 2021

Five members of the Missionary Executive Council — clockwise from top, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon; Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — raise their hands in a support of an item during a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Jordan Kesler, top left, secretary of the council, and David N. Weidman, fourth from top left, managing director of the Missionary Department, are also present. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

5. Children have identity and purpose

“We all serve in different parts of the Lord’s vineyard at different times in our life. But it’s the same vineyard with the same Master. Our hope is also the same — which is eternal life and exaltation. That’s what we desire for all of these precious little children, that their Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ will be part of their journey, and that they will return home to live with Them.”

— Interview with the Church News, July 17, 2021

Sister Amy Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

6. Her son on a mission in Africa hears general conference

“And as he got on, they had just started to announce the newly called Primary general presidency. So in real time, he heard that his mom was called to serve as the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, the exact same time his brothers did. And that was just a beautiful reminder to me, that when something’s important to us, it’s also important to the Lord. And it’s something that I’ve held on to — to know that He truly is aware of not only us as sisters, but also our families.”

— “Get to know the new Primary general presidency” Church News podcast episode, May 25, 2021

The Primary general presidency: President Camille N. Johnson, center; Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor, left; and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

7. Sharing the work with Christ

“Christ is perfectly capable of doing His own work. However, the extraordinary thing is that He shares His sacred work with us so that we can have opportunities to learn and grow.”

— BYU Women’s Conference address, April 29, 2021

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during BYU Women’s Conference on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Credit: Screenshot YouTube

8. Faith through cancer treatments

“When it was all about me, the world became a really dark place. But when my focus turned outward, when I would strive to serve others and walk the way Christ walked, there was light and joy, even during the greatest pain and suffering.”

— “Meet the new Primary general presidency called during the April 2021 general conference,” April 6, 2021