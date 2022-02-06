During the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency shared what they have learned about revelation in councils. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education; and University of Utah President Taylor Randall spoke at an Institute of Religion devotional.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson helped commemorate the 175th anniversary of the Mormon Battalion’s historic 2,100-mile march and why it still matters. The Young Men general presidency joined the Church News podcast, and Keith A. Erekson, the Church’s director of historical outreach and partnerships, spoke about following prophets, at Ensign College’s devotional.

See an update on the Temple Square renovation project and how a Latter-day Saint Charities partnership is helping villages in Uganda have clean and safe water.

“Dancing Olympian” and BYU graduate Kate Hansen is back at the Olympics, this time in the broadcast booth. The 1950s U.S. census will be released in April.

Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.

1. 8 questions with President Oaks and President Eyring about revelation in councils

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, right, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speak during an interview in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Last year the Church News published a series titled “Inside Church Headquarters.” The articles, podcasts and videos in the series highlight the council system of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Oaks and President Eyring share what they have learned about revelation in councils.

2. University of Utah President Taylor Randall challenges institute students to seek ‘worth’ at devotional featuring Elder Holland, Elder Gilbert

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, right, speaks with University of Utah President Taylor Randall, center, following Jan. 30, 2022, devotional at the Institute of Religion at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake Bonneville YSA Stake President Derek B. Miller is at left. Credit: Jason Swensen, Church News

University of Utah President Randall encouraged institute students to discover self-worth by serving others, exercising patience and connecting with God, at the Sunday, Jan. 30, devotional at the Institute of Religion located adjacent to the University of Utah. Elder Holland and Elder Gilbert also shared direction for students.

3. Remembering ‘faith-infused actions’ of the Mormon Battalion 175 years later

Sister missionaries in costume carry a banner as reenactors march in the street in Old Town San Diego as they take part in the Mormon Battalion celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Addressing thousands gathered in Old Town San Diego to celebrate the arrival of the Mormon Battalion on the same day 175 years ago, Elder Christofferson spoke of the historic 2,100-mile march and why it still matters.

“Their legacy is one of exceptional faith and sacrifice and service as they accepted the call to serve God and their country,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

4. Episode 68: Young Men general presidency on trusting in the Lord and strengthening Latter-day Saint youth

Young Men general presidency: President Steven J. Lund; Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor, left; and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor, right, join this week’s episode of the Church News podcast. Credit: Church News graphic

This episode of the Church News podcast features the Church’s Young Men general presidency — President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Ahmad Corbitt and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox — discussing the strength and testimonies of Latter-day Saint youth. In this and other times of uncertainty, the voice of prophets can guide young people toward light, said President Lund.

5. What Latter-day Saints get wrong about living prophets, according to Keith A. Erekson

Keith A. Erekson, director of historical outreach and partnerships for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to Ensign College students during a devotional in Assembly Hall on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Credit: Ensign College

Many oversimplify living prophets to a simple binary of being inspired or uninspired, Keith A. Erekson, the director of historical outreach and partnerships for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in an Ensign College devotional held in the Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Instruction given by the Lord on the day the Church was organized, which is found in Doctrine and Covenants 21:1-2, gives three things that should be expected of a prophet.

“Prophets do not urge us to follow or imitate them, but to follow and imitate the Savior,” Erekson said.

6. Latest Temple Square renovations: A view from above with tower crane operators

The area where the second large concrete pour was completed as part of the Temple Square renovation project, in Salt Lake City, January 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Two tower cranes erected on the north and south sides of the Salt Lake Temple have been staples of the Temple Square renovation project over the past two years. A new five-minute video on Newsroom shares the experiences — and the views — of the on-site crane operators as the project enters its third year.

The release on Newsroom also included updates to the Salt Lake Temple renovation, the Church Office Building plaza project and the demolition of the North Visitors’ Center.

7. Clean, safe, reliable: How a village in Uganda restored its water source

People in Rugarama, Uganda, work to restore a water borehole in the village in 2021. The project was led by the organization Water for People, with funding help from Latter-day Saint Charities. A committee now oversees the water system to maintain its safety and reliability. Credit: Water for People

Latter-day Saint Charities has partnered with Water for People to help work with local communities to construct a one-pipe water supply system to serve 31 villages in one district and rehabilitated 15 boreholes to serve 15 villages in the other district in Uganda in 2021. Their work also helps empower local communities and allows more children to stay in school.

8. From the ice to the broadcast booth: BYU grad Kate Hansen in Beijing for Winter Olympics

Kate Hansen of the United States reacts after her final run during the women’s singles luge competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Credit: Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

The “Dancing Olympian” is back at the Games, but this time, instead of sliding feet first on a tiny sled down an icy track at 80 miles per hour, Kate Hansen is sitting in a booth for hours at a time, doing television commentating for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

9. The 1950 U.S. census will be released in April. Here’s how you can help create the searchable index

Elder Roger Grua, left, and Beth Taylor, U.S. and Canada research specialist, work at the U.S. and Canada research specialist desk at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Family History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

On April 1, the National Archives and Records Administration of the United States will make digital images of the 1950 U.S. census available to the world.

FamilySearch announced its participation in the 1950 U.S. Census Community Project, Monday, Jan. 31. This national collaborative effort will use the internet, artificial intelligence and an army of volunteers to make these census records searchable online.