Elder Christofferson dedicates Gambia for the preaching of the gospel

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has officially dedicated the Republic of The Gambia for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

He offered a prayer at sunrise at an overlook near the ocean on Thursday, Feb. 24.

“As the sun begins to come now, we see it as a new dawning for the nation. Not just a new day, but a really a new day, a new era,” said Elder Christofferson afterward.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Chirstofferson, center; Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Jacqueline Palmer; and Elder Larry S. Kacher of the Africa West Area Presidency and his wife, Sister Pauline Kacher; and some of the first members of the Church in West Africa gather on Feb. 24, 2022, for the dedication of Gambia for the preaching of the gospel there. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa Newsroom reports the Apostle arrived in the capital of Banjul on Feb. 23 and visited with the government leaders. This visit and the dedication allows the Church to be organized in the West African country and receive official status.

A small number of Latter-day Saints have been meeting in Gambia as they waited for the Church to be organized. Some of the first members of the Church in West Africa were among those who witnessed the dedication this week. The same day, 11 more people were baptized.

Elder Christofferson told Africa Newsroom the Apostles have a charge to go forth throughout the world and restore the gospel.

“I mentioned in my dedication prayer that this is an oft times unremembered place, but it’s God’s creation,” he said. “These are his people. He remembers them. He knows them, and He is anxious to bless them as well as me or you or anyone in the world.”

Visits with government leaders in West Africa

Senior Church leaders — included Elder D. Todd Christofferson, far end of front left row — visit with President Adama Barrow and First Lady Madame Fatoumatta Bah Barrow at the State House in the capital city of Banjul, Gambia, Feb. 24, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson; Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Jacqueline Palmer; and Elder Larry S. Kacher of the Africa West Area Presidency and his wife, Sister Pauline Kacher, met with President Adama Barrow, Vice President Isatou Touray and First Lady Madame Fatoumatta Bah Barrow at the State House in the capital city of Banjul.

The First Lady said, “It’s the mighty God [who] works in miracles. I’m happy about this visit and I hope this is a beginning. … And we will continue in strengthening and changing the lives of people of this country.”

Elder Kacher had attended President Barrow’s inauguration in January by invitation. He and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area, also recently gathered with Latter-day Saints in Gambia.

The senior Church leaders are traveling to several countries in West Africa. Last week they met with government officials and local Church leaders in Nigeria.

Elder Christofferson told Africa Newsroom that the outreach meetings provide an opportunity for the government leaders to “become better acquainted with us … and we can understand what their priorities are and where we can contribute.”

It has been two years since an Apostle has visited the region. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered in Africa before the pandemic began.