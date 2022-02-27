During the week of Feb. 20-26, the First Presidency issued a statement on armed conflict. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was among those memorializing Col. Gail Halvorsen, known as the “Berlin Candy Bomber.” Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has officially dedicated the Republic of The Gambia for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led a discussion with young adults in the Philippines while ministering there.
Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham used a bicycle analogy while speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center. Sister Rosana Soares shared her conversion and other experiences with the Church News in advance of speaking at Family Discovery Day at RootsTech 2022.
This week’s Church News podcast features Jen Allen, director of events at FamilySearch, and Jonathan H. Wing, RootsTech manager, who offer a peek behind the scenes of RootsTech 2022 and talk about this year’s theme, “Choose Connection.”
Church Employment Services helps people both find jobs and a connection to the Savior. Latter-day Saints join with other faiths in sending relief supplies to Tonga.
Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.
1. First Presidency issues statement on armed conflict
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statement on armed conflict, pleading that “peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts.”
See the full statement, plus the status of Church’s missionaries in Ukraine and volunteers in Russia
2. Elder Uchtdorf among those memorializing Col. Halvorsen — the ‘Berlin Candy Bomber’ — as deliverer of sweets, sunshine and hope
Elder Uchtdorf presided at friend and fellow aviator Halvorsen’s funeral on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Provo, Utah, and was one of several loved ones and friends, including American military generals and German diplomats.
“Brother Halvorsen was an ambassador for unity, peace, friendship, kindness and goodness all around the world,” said Elder Uchtdforf, adding that his friend was, above all, “a good man” who had a smile for everyone he met.
Read more about how they remembered the 101-year-old Candy Bomber
3. Elder Christofferson dedicates Gambia for the preaching of the gospel
Elder Christofferson has officially dedicated the Republic of The Gambia for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. He offered a prayer at sunrise at an overlook near the ocean on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Find out more about the dedication
4. Elder Gong encourages looking to the future with faith at nationwide Philippines YSA devotional
While acknowledging challenges young adults face, Elder Gong shared encouragement with the young single adults in the Philippines to stay close to the Savior and look to the future with faith. In this 60th anniversary year of the Church in the Philippines, young adults can look forward with faith and optimism to the 100th anniversary — “at a time when there are so many things which are challenging and, yet, when the future is so bright,” Elder Gong said during the Sunday, Feb. 20, devotional.
Learn more about their devotional discussion and 4 scriptures Elder Gong shared
5. Serving a mission is like learning to ride a bike, President Bingham tells training missionaries
While full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and bicycles have been linked for decades, missionaries currently in training can liken their preparation and service to learning to ride a bike. Relief Society General President Bingham reminded training missionaries of their wobbling, imbalance, falls, limited confidence and hesitancy when first learning to ride a bicycle. Improvement meant worrying less about mechanics and paying more attention to where one was going. Other joys came in going to more places, riding faster and experiencing the thrill of racing down a hill.
Explore President Bingham’s bicycle analogy
6. Sister Soares’ life story exemplifies trusting in the Lord and ‘doing our part’
Sister Soares’ life story, including her conversion as a teenager, serving a mission and meeting her husband, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is filled with examples of trusting in the Lord and “doing our part” en route to many promised blessings.
Discover her life story
7. Episode 71: RootsTech 2022 organizers on what it means to ‘Choose Connection’ in a divided world
After attracting more than 1 million visitors from 240 countries and territories for last year’s online event, RootsTech will be completely virtual again in 2022. The three-day global family history event is happening March 3-5; registration is free. Participants will hear from international keynote speakers and have access to on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where they can connect with one another, ask questions and learn from experts. Allen and Wing give a peek behind the scenes of RootsTech 2022.
Listen to the podcast, plus read about the features that promise to bring more energy to the screen
8. How Church Employment Services helps people find jobs — and a connection to the Savior
The Church employment services program isn’t rocket science, but it did help one rocket scientist land his dream job. Church Employment Services is online at Employment.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in several employment centers physically located throughout the U.S. and Canada. It offers professional help through the Active Job Search program, group meetings and individual sessions, job skills training, “ask an expert,” and webinars.
Explore how Church Employment Services can help with a job hunt
9. Latter-day Saints join with other faiths in sending relief supplies to Tonga
Containers are on the way to Tonga packed with supplies from volunteers and relatives living in other areas, including New Zealand and Alaska. The remote island nation was hit with a volcanic eruption and tsunami in mid-January. The food, clothing, shoes and other items were donated and gathered in coordinated service projects involving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other faiths.