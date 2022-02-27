During the week of Feb. 20-26, the First Presidency issued a statement on armed conflict. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was among those memorializing Col. Gail Halvorsen, known as the “Berlin Candy Bomber.” Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has officially dedicated the Republic of The Gambia for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led a discussion with young adults in the Philippines while ministering there.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham used a bicycle analogy while speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center. Sister Rosana Soares shared her conversion and other experiences with the Church News in advance of speaking at Family Discovery Day at RootsTech 2022.

This week’s Church News podcast features Jen Allen, director of events at FamilySearch, and Jonathan H. Wing, RootsTech manager, who offer a peek behind the scenes of RootsTech 2022 and talk about this year’s theme, “Choose Connection.”

Church Employment Services helps people both find jobs and a connection to the Savior. Latter-day Saints join with other faiths in sending relief supplies to Tonga.

Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.

1. First Presidency issues statement on armed conflict

The Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statement on armed conflict, pleading that “peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts.”

2. Elder Uchtdorf among those memorializing Col. Halvorsen — the ‘Berlin Candy Bomber’ — as deliverer of sweets, sunshine and hope

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and “Berlin Candy Bomber” Col. Gail Halvorsen pose for a “thumbs up” photo following a Volkstrauertag commemoration event held in Fort Douglas Military Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Elder Uchtdorf spoke at Col. Halvorsen’s Feb. 22, 2022, funeral services. Credit: Jonathon Tichy

Elder Uchtdorf presided at friend and fellow aviator Halvorsen’s funeral on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Provo, Utah, and was one of several loved ones and friends, including American military generals and German diplomats.

“Brother Halvorsen was an ambassador for unity, peace, friendship, kindness and goodness all around the world,” said Elder Uchtdforf, adding that his friend was, above all, “a good man” who had a smile for everyone he met.

3. Elder Christofferson dedicates Gambia for the preaching of the gospel

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offers a prayer at sunrise in Gambia at an overlook near the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 24, 2022, officially dedicating the country. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christofferson has officially dedicated the Republic of The Gambia for the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. He offered a prayer at sunrise at an overlook near the ocean on Thursday, Feb. 24.

4. Elder Gong encourages looking to the future with faith at nationwide Philippines YSA devotional

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles listens during a Philippines Area wide young single adult devotional on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While acknowledging challenges young adults face, Elder Gong shared encouragement with the young single adults in the Philippines to stay close to the Savior and look to the future with faith. In this 60th anniversary year of the Church in the Philippines, young adults can look forward with faith and optimism to the 100th anniversary — “at a time when there are so many things which are challenging and, yet, when the future is so bright,” Elder Gong said during the Sunday, Feb. 20, devotional.

5. Serving a mission is like learning to ride a bike, President Bingham tells training missionaries

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, greets missionaries after speaking during an evening devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Credit: Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

While full-time missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and bicycles have been linked for decades, missionaries currently in training can liken their preparation and service to learning to ride a bike. Relief Society General President Bingham reminded training missionaries of their wobbling, imbalance, falls, limited confidence and hesitancy when first learning to ride a bicycle. Improvement meant worrying less about mechanics and paying more attention to where one was going. Other joys came in going to more places, riding faster and experiencing the thrill of racing down a hill.

6. Sister Soares’ life story exemplifies trusting in the Lord and ‘doing our part’

Elder Ulisses Soares, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Rosana Fernandes Soares participate in a Caribbean area French language member devotional from the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sister Soares’ life story, including her conversion as a teenager, serving a mission and meeting her husband, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is filled with examples of trusting in the Lord and “doing our part” en route to many promised blessings.

7. Episode 71: RootsTech 2022 organizers on what it means to ‘Choose Connection’ in a divided world

Jen Allen, director of events at FamilySearch, talks about RootsTech 2022 as a guest on the Church News podcast. Credit: Church News video

After attracting more than 1 million visitors from 240 countries and territories for last year’s online event, RootsTech will be completely virtual again in 2022. The three-day global family history event is happening March 3-5; registration is free. Participants will hear from international keynote speakers and have access to on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions where they can connect with one another, ask questions and learn from experts. Allen and Wing give a peek behind the scenes of RootsTech 2022.

8. How Church Employment Services helps people find jobs — and a connection to the Savior

A job seeker with a missionary at one of the Church Employment Centers in the U.S. and Canada. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church employment services program isn’t rocket science, but it did help one rocket scientist land his dream job. Church Employment Services is online at Employment.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in several employment centers physically located throughout the U.S. and Canada. It offers professional help through the Active Job Search program, group meetings and individual sessions, job skills training, “ask an expert,” and webinars.

9. Latter-day Saints join with other faiths in sending relief supplies to Tonga

A young woman in Hamilton, New Zealand adds notes of love and encouragement to a box headed for Tonga in February 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Containers are on the way to Tonga packed with supplies from volunteers and relatives living in other areas, including New Zealand and Alaska. The remote island nation was hit with a volcanic eruption and tsunami in mid-January. The food, clothing, shoes and other items were donated and gathered in coordinated service projects involving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other faiths.