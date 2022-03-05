NEW YORK CITY — During the 2022 New York Latter-day Saint Professional Association dinner, held Thursday, March 3, in New York City, Elder Quentin L. Cook addressed New York and New Jersey religious, government and opinion leaders.

The group recognized the contributions of former United States Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman, honoring him with their Visionary Leadership Award. “I’m really honored to be awarded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Lieberman said.

Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked the diverse group, gathered at the historic Riverside Church, to protect faith. When people of faith work together, it strengthens the country, he said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and former senator Joseph Lieberman laugh as they talk in New York City on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“It blesses everybody if we can strive to work together,” said Elder Cook.

Lieberman added, “The reality is that religion has played a very constructive role in the ongoing journey of making America a better and better country, and so that’s why I think religious liberty is one of our great strengths.”

Catholics, evangelicals, Jews, Muslims, Latter-day Saints and other faiths must be part of a coalition of faiths that succor, act as a sanctuary and promulgate religious freedom across the world, said Elder Cook.

“My plea this evening is that all religions work together to defend faith and religious freedom in a manner that protects people of diverse faith as well as those of no faith,” he said.

