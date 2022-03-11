BROOKLYN, New York — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined with New York-based Christian Cultural Center to feed struggling families on Friday, March 4. A truckload with nearly 40,000 pounds of food from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City arrived at the center in Brooklyn, New York.

A Deseret Transportation truck from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers donated food to Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn on Friday, March 4, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The food and supplies will be used to help local families, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the shipment arrived, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Christian Cultural Center founder and senior pastor, Rev. A. R. Bernard, who is also president of the Commission of Religious Leaders in New York City.

This Church News video, titled “Feeding the Soul,” features interviews with Elder Cook, Rev. Bernard and Annette Bernard, co-director of community affairs for the Christian Cultural Center.

“If you really look at our faith, the Lord has made it clear that we need to take care of those in need,” said Elder Cook.

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other church leaders tour the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn on Friday, March 4, 2022. Food was donated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rev. Bernard said it is “about giving people value, respecting the life and dignity of the human person created in the image of God.”

Annette Bernard, Rev. Bernard’s daughter-in-law, added: “It doesn’t really matter for us what your faith is and how you believe and where you go to worship. Our ultimate goal is the same, right?”