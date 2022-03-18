Those who feel accountable to God have a responsibility to link arms to protect religious liberty, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Visiting New York City on March 3 and 4, Elder Cook met with religious leaders in the city, talking about the importance of religious freedom and continuing relationships with his friends of many faiths.

“Some people think that those who are religious don’t have any fun,” he said.

This Church News video, titled “The Power of Association,” highlights Elder Cook’s relationships with many faith leaders — including the respect they have for one another and the fun they have when they are together.

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, laughs with Archbishop of New York Timothy Michael Dolan while meeting in New York City on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Elder Paul V. Johnson, right, of the Presidency of the Seventy attends. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder David L. Buckner, an Area Seventy in New York, said Elder Cook is legendary in New York.

“He’s had relationships with many of those in our Jewish family, and many of those have been evangelical and Catholic.” When they are all together, “it’s almost like a family reunion.”