For President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaking in general conference is “an awesome responsibility.”

“Not that I’m anxious about whether or not I can say what I have prepared, but anxious that what I have prepared will help somebody,” he said.

This Church News video, titled “From the Pulpit,” highlights President Ballard’s general conference reflections. Participating in a Church News interview from his office at Church headquarters, President Ballard — who gave his first general conference talk in 1976 — said general conference is educational and filled with love “because the spirit of the Lord is there.”

“It’s His Church, it has to be His voice that is being sent out to the world through the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve [Apostles], the best way we know how to do it,” he said.