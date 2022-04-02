Elder Bednar shares greetings at start of Ramadan

On the first night of the monthlong observation of Ramadan, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted greetings to Muslims around the world on his social media channels.

“Ramadan Mubarak!” he wrote.

“We express our profound respect for your devotion to God and your generosity to those in need. We wish you a blessed Ramadan.”

In the video, Elder Bednar talked about the shared beliefs of Latter-day Saints and Muslims of fasting and generosity to others who are in need.

The post comes three months after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new brochure in January aimed at helping its members and those of the Islamic faith to have a better understanding of each other. It also comes six months after Elder Bednar spoke at Brigham Young University for the “The Islamic World Today: Issues and Perspectives” conference last October.