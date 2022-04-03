President Nelson pleads for conflict to end, positive spiritual momentum to increase

Personal conflicts of the heart, home and life must end, President Russell M. Nelson said in his Sunday morning remarks at April 2022 general conference.

“My call today, dear brothers and sisters, is to end the conflicts that are raging in your heart, your home and your life,” he said. “Bury any and all inclinations to hurt others.”

President Nelson gave examples of tempers, hurtful language or resentment toward others in reminding his audience that the Savior commanded His followers to both turn the other cheek and love their enemies.

Even when contentious feelings appear to be justifiable, he said, the Savior commanded that all individuals should forgive one another.

“I know what I’m suggesting is not easy,” he said. “But followers of Jesus Christ should set the example for all the world to follow.”

President Nelson’s plea was specific and personal for every individual.

“I plead with you to do all you can to end personal conflicts that are currently raging in your hearts and in your lives.”

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference on April 3, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Positive spiritual momentum

One way he suggested conflict could be eliminated is to ignite and build positive spiritual momentum because “momentum is a powerful concept.”

“Positive spiritual momentum will keep us moving forward amid the fear and uncertainty created by pandemics, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and armed hostilities.”

He said this type of momentum has never been more necessary than it is now. He said it will serve to counter the intense evil of today.

Spiritual momentum is not just about heading in the right direction. He said it also serves to give strength against attacks from the adversary and “thwart his efforts to erode our personal spiritual foundation.”

Momentum requires an impulse to start. The spiritual actions that ignite the type of momentum President Nelson spoke of include “obedience, love, humility, service and gratitude.”

He then listed five actions that would help maintain this momentum.

5 actions to maintain positive spiritual momentum

Each of the five actions President Nelson listed can be done repeatedly in order to continuously build momentum and keep from slowing down spiritually.

1. Get on the covenant path and stay there

President Nelson outlined the covenants from baptism to those made in the temple and said the covenant path is unique and exclusive in its end.

“The covenant path is the only path that leads to exaltation and eternal life.”

Each covenant along the path contributes to positive spiritual momentum.

2. Discover the joy of daily repentance

The second action ensures momentum continues to exist instead of being detained by the effects of sin.

“Repentance is required of every accountable person who desires eternal glory,” he said. “There are no exceptions.”

Delaying repentance slows spiritual momentum and progress.

“Repenting is the key to progress,” he said. “Please do not fear or delay repenting.”

President Nelson cautioned that returning to the covenant path through repentance is not easy. Nor is life easy when on the covenant path.

“This path is rigorous and at times will feel like a steep climb. This ascent, however, is designed to test and teach us, to refine our natures, and help us to become Saints.”

3. Learn about God and how He works

Discerning God’s truth from Satan’s counterfeits is one of the biggest challenges today, President Nelson said.

He said that in Doctrine and Covenants 10:5, the Lord outlined the use of prayer in helping conquer Satan and “escape the hands of the servants of Satan that do uphold his work.”

Studying the scriptures and words of the prophets will also help maintain momentum and a strong testimony.

“With frightening speed, a testimony that is not nourished daily ‘by the good word of God’ can crumble,” he said.

Letting God prevail requires giving “Him a fair share of your time” with what President Nelson called “daily experiences worshipping the Lord and studying His gospel.”

4. Seek and expect miracles

The scriptures contain examples of miracles seen by different people at different times in different circumstances.

“In the same way, the Lord will bless you with miracles if you believe in Him,” he said. “Do the spiritual work to seek miracles.”

Recognizing the Lord’s help along the path or when facing a challenge helps “accelerate your spiritual momentum.”

5. End conflict in your personal life

Finally, President Nelson repeated the call to end conflict on a personal level.

“Exercise the humility, courage and strength required, both to forgive and to seek forgiveness.”

Easter invitation

President Nelson concluded his teaching with an invitation to start building positive spiritual momentum by choosing one personal conflict to bring to an end before Easter. He said this would be a personal act of gratitude to the Savior for His Atonement.

“If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you,” he said. “As you do so, I promise a personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum.”

Spiritual privileges and promises

As part of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, He opened the path for His followers, President Nelson said. This path included access to the Savior’s “healing, strengthening and redeeming power.”

“These spiritual privileges are available to all who seek to hear Him and follow Him.”

President Nelson promised that engaging in the five actions he described will help individuals move along the covenant path with positive spiritual momentum regardless of their challenges. He also promised “greater strength to resist temptation, peace of mind, freedom from fear, and greater unity” in families.