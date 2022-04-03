For the week of March 27-April 1, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his experiences of speaking in and memories of general conference on the Church News podcast. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared greetings for the start of Ramadan, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered in Asia.

In the April 2022 general conference leadership session on Thursday, March 31, 45 new Area Seventies from around the world were sustained. The Primary general presidency shared ways to prepare children for a lifetime of covenant keeping. The Church News looked back at the digital and online developments in the Church’s missionary work.

See an update on the St. George Utah Temple renovation project. Learn how to help index the 1950 U.S. census, which was released on April 1. BYU researchers explored how Church beliefs, practices and cultures contribute to body image.

1. President M. Russell Ballard shares memories of general conference, emphasizes the need to anchor faith in Christ

In this episode of the Church News podcast, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, reflects on speaking in general conference for 46 years. Credit: Church News graphic

President Ballard has given dozens of conferences addresses since his call as a general authority in 1976. After 46 years in general Church leadership, he joined an episode of the Church News podcast to share his memories of general conference.

Listen to the podcast, plus watch the video of what he would ask his late grandfather, who was also an Apostle

2. Elder Bednar shares greetings at start of Ramadan

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles in a video posted on his social media channels on the first night of Ramadan, April 1, 2022. Credit: Screenshot, Elder Bednar's Facebook

On the first night of the monthlong observation of Ramadan, Elder Bednar posted greetings to Muslims around the world on his social media channels.

3. Elder Rasband invites members in Asia to ‘stand in holy places’ and prepare for the temple

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles says goodbye to members in Asia after presiding over a stake conference where he spoke to more than 500 Church members and friends of the faith, in Singapore on March 20, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While ministering in several Asian countries, including India, Singapore and Cambodia, Elder Rasband invited each member to be worthy of a temple recommend and also to make their homes holy places.

4. 45 new Area Seventies sustained at April 2022 general conference leadership session

The Church Office Building and the Salt Lake Temple, which is under renovation, are pictured during the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During its April 2022 general conference leadership session, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced and presented for a sustaining vote 45 new Area Seventies from 23 countries. The announcement and sustaining were done at the Thursday, March 31, leadership session and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

5. Primary general presidency: Preparing our children for a lifetime of covenant keeping

A mother and son sit in front of a temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Primary general presidency shared about a General Handbook update that affects ward Primary presidencies that focuses on children and covenant keeping.

“Helping children enter, progress and stay on the covenant path is one of a parent’s most important responsibilities. It is also a key focus of how ward Primaries can support parents. When we help children prepare for baptism and confirmation or for priesthood ordination and temple service, we are helping them prepare for more than an event,” they wrote.

6. A look back on the digital and online developments in the Church’s missionary work

Missionaries read scriptures during an exchange in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

While it may seem like a rather recent move for missionaries around the globe to be equipped with the latest in smartphones and have access to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the roots of digital technology and online efforts date back more than a decade.

7. St. George Utah Temple renovation enters 3rd year

The St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is closed for renovation, is pictured on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Renovation of the St. George Utah Temple — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ longest-operating temple — has passed the two-year mark, with the past year having included the finishing of all primary upgrades to the historic temple. Drywall finishers — doing a level-five finish, the industry’s highest standard — are prepping the north addition for painting, while beautiful millwork replicates the arched doorways of the historic temple.

8. The 1950 U.S. census was released on April 1. What to do now to prepare to help create the digital index

FamilySearch and Ancestry are partnering to digitize the 1950 U.S. census. Credit: FamilySearch.org

The National Archives released the 1950 U.S. census on Friday, April 1 — after the required 72-year wait. FamilySearch and Ancestry are partnering to create and publish a digital index of all information in the census.

9. How Church beliefs, practices and cultures contribute to body image

A mother and her children run on the beach. BYU research outlines how Church beliefs and practices such as modesty, the Word of Wisdom and the commandment to multiply and replenish the earth all lead to a more positive body esteem. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lead to a more positive body perception and relate to more positive outcomes, according to new research from Brigham Young University. Sarah M. Coyne, a professor of human development in the BYU School of Family Life, and her research team interviewed and conducted surveys with active members of the Church in Utah, the broader United States and other countries. They found that beliefs such as the Atonement and divine nature, practices like the Word of Wisdom and modesty, and cultures on the ward level all contributed to body image and esteem.