During the week of April 3-9, the Church News reported reaction from around the world to the 17 new temples announced by President Nelson, and took a look by-the-numbers at the 100 temples he has announced. The Church News also released and a podcast episode of April 2022 general conference quotes from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and women leaders of the Church.
Learn more about the six new General Authority Seventies that were sustained during conference, as well as the new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies. The First Presidency announced the Church’s 2022-2023 area leadership assignments and the creation of a third area in Europe. The same day, two new missions were also announced for Europe.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told BYU-Idaho graduates which voices to heed and which to avoid. In Europe, Latter-day Saints have found new ways to minister to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Iceland and the United Kingdom. And The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed its new — uncommon — meetinghouse in downtown Salt Lake City.
Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.
1. 100 temples announced by President Nelson — and the counsel he’s given
President Nelson has announced 100 temples total over 10 occasions — all but one in the past nine general conferences, and all with prophetic invitations and promises regarding temple attendance, ordinances and covenants.
See the counsel he has given, the global reaction to 17 newest temples, plus 100 temples by-the-numbers
2. Church News podcast: April 2022 general conference recap — Jesus Christ offers peace in turbulent times
Amid turbulent times, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages of hope, faith and peace during the 192nd Annual General Conference.
Listen to the podcast, plus ponder President Nelson’s invitation to end conflict and seek spiritual momentum and Church News’ coverage of general conference
3. Learn more about the 6 General Authority Seventies sustained during the April 2022 general conference
Six new General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sustained Saturday, April 2, as part of the April 2022 general conference.
Read a brief bio of each
4. Meet the new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies sustained during April 2022 general conference
New Relief Society and Primary general presidencies were sustained by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 2. They will start their service on Aug. 1.
Find out more about them
5. First Presidency announces 2022-2023 area leadership assignments
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Church’s 2022-2023 area leadership assignments and the creation of a third area in Europe.
Find out about Europe’s third area and see the new assignments
6. Church announces 2 new missions in Europe
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two new missions in Spain and England. Both new missions will open in early July.
Find out where each mission will be, and who will be the mission leaders
7. Elder Andersen says the answer to this question ‘will shape your future’
Exactly 13 years after he last delivered a commencement address at BYU–Idaho, Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles returned to Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, April 7, to congratulate the school’s graduates and to offer counsel on the voices they listen to moving forward.
Learn what four voices he said the graduates should hear
8. Latest humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe
The effort has included the creation of gathering hubs to provide for immediate needs, as well as a process to connect displaced individuals and families with a timely connection to local Church congregations where they can find temporary housing, food, other supplies and social and spiritual refuge.
See pictures of efforts from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Iceland and United Kingdom and see past efforts to help
9. New joint-use building near Church headquarters will serve as a meetinghouse, commercial office tower
Following a pattern used for meetinghouses in New York City; London, England; and Brussels, Belgium, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has constructed an uncommon meetinghouse in downtown Salt Lake City to serve the city’s growing urban population.