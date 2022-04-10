During the week of April 3-9, the Church News reported reaction from around the world to the 17 new temples announced by President Nelson, and took a look by-the-numbers at the 100 temples he has announced. The Church News also released and a podcast episode of April 2022 general conference quotes from the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and women leaders of the Church.

Learn more about the six new General Authority Seventies that were sustained during conference, as well as the new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies. The First Presidency announced the Church’s 2022-2023 area leadership assignments and the creation of a third area in Europe. The same day, two new missions were also announced for Europe.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told BYU-Idaho graduates which voices to heed and which to avoid. In Europe, Latter-day Saints have found new ways to minister to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Iceland and the United Kingdom. And The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed its new — uncommon — meetinghouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.

1. 100 temples announced by President Nelson — and the counsel he’s given

President Russell M. Nelson waves to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square following the Sunday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Nelson has announced 100 temples total over 10 occasions — all but one in the past nine general conferences, and all with prophetic invitations and promises regarding temple attendance, ordinances and covenants.

2. Church News podcast: April 2022 general conference recap — Jesus Christ offers peace in turbulent times

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Amid turbulent times, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages of hope, faith and peace during the 192nd Annual General Conference.

3. Learn more about the 6 General Authority Seventies sustained during the April 2022 general conference

New General Authority Seventies called during the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference take their seats on the stand in the Conference Center on April 2, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Six new General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sustained Saturday, April 2, as part of the April 2022 general conference.

4. Meet the new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies sustained during April 2022 general conference

Left: President Camille N. Johnson, general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society, center, poses for a photo with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 4, 2022. Right: Sister Susan H. Porter, general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Primary, center, poses for a photo with Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right, at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 4, 2022. They will begin serving in the Primary general presidency on Aug. 1, 2022. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

New Relief Society and Primary general presidencies were sustained by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 2. They will start their service on Aug. 1.

5. First Presidency announces 2022-2023 area leadership assignments

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, second from right, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, arrive for the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Church’s 2022-2023 area leadership assignments and the creation of a third area in Europe.

6. Church announces 2 new missions in Europe

Missionaries point at a map of the world. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two new missions in Spain and England. Both new missions will open in early July.

7. Elder Andersen says the answer to this question ‘will shape your future’

Elder Neil L. Andersen speaks at BYU–Idaho’s commencement ceremony on April 7, 2022 at the BYU–Idaho Center. Credit: BYU–Idaho Live Stream Screenshot

Exactly 13 years after he last delivered a commencement address at BYU–Idaho, Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles returned to Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, April 7, to congratulate the school’s graduates and to offer counsel on the voices they listen to moving forward.

8. Latest humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe

Senior missionary volunteers communicate with deaf refugees through sign language in Poland. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The effort has included the creation of gathering hubs to provide for immediate needs, as well as a process to connect displaced individuals and families with a timely connection to local Church congregations where they can find temporary housing, food, other supplies and social and spiritual refuge.

9. New joint-use building near Church headquarters will serve as a meetinghouse, commercial office tower

The sun rises on two new urban chapels of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at the base of the new 95 State Tower on State Street in Salt Lake City, on Friday, April 8, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Following a pattern used for meetinghouses in New York City; London, England; and Brussels, Belgium, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has constructed an uncommon meetinghouse in downtown Salt Lake City to serve the city’s growing urban population.