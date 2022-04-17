In case you missed it: First Presidency’s Easter message, President Nelson becomes oldest Church president, plus 7 other stories

During the week of April 10-16, the First Presidency shared their Easter message declaring their “witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen.” Also, President Russell M. Nelson became the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who has twice been a refugee, ministered in Germany and Poland, including presiding at a devotional for Ukrainian members of the Church who have found refuge in Poland. An updated chart of general authorities and general officers was also published.
First 37 of Church’s temples start gradual return to normal operations this week. In advance of the Washington D.C. Temple open house starting this week, Church members have been involved in a Reverse Open House Series there to visit sacred sites and other interfaith events.
This week’s Church News podcast highlighted how youth and young adults are using JustServe to change lives and build leadership skills. A new director of the FamilySearch Family History Library was announced. In Nigeria, the Church has partnered with Helen Keller International to help malnourished children.
1. First Presidency 2022 Easter message: ‘He is risen’
“ ‘He is risen” was the angelic message of the first Easter. With feelings of worship and gratitude, we declare our witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen,” testify President Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, in the 2022 First Presidency Easter message on Wednesday, April 13.
Read the full message
2. President Nelson is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Nelson is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Thursday, April 14, 2022, President Nelson turned 97 years, seven months and six days old — surpassing in age President Gordon B. Hinckley, who died on Jan. 27, 2008, at the age of 97 years, seven months and five days. Born Sept. 9, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Russell Marion Nelson is the son of Marion C. and Edna Anderson Nelson.
Learn more about President Nelson and his four-plus years as Church president
3. Elder Uchtdorf, a former refugee, promises Ukrainian refugees in Poland: ‘You are not alone’
Elder Uchtdorf, who is a two-time refugee, presided over a devotional on April 10 for Ukrainian refugees who have found temporary refuge in Poland. Spending the Sabbath day with Elder Uchtdorf, and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, made for an unforgettable day of rest for many of the Ukrainian Latter-day Saints. “I feel today like God loves us,” Ukrainian Latter-day Saint Irina Rudenko told the Church News following the devotional. “Today I felt like God opened His windows to bless us, the Ukrainian people. We were in Church, and we didn’t feel sad.”
Find out more about his ministry in Poland and also in Germany
4. Download this updated April 2022 chart of general authorities and general officers
Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in April 2022 are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers.
See and download the new chart
5. First 37 of Church’s temples start gradual return to normal operations
Two years after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed all operating temples worldwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings, the first 37 temples have moved to Phase 4, starting a gradual return to normal operations.
Explore the list of temples that are moving to Phase 4, and the updated temple reopening status tracker
6. Reverse Open House Series: How a temple open house inspired visits to other faiths’ sacred sites, events
To prepare for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple open house, small groups of Latter-day Saints and their friends have visited the sacred sites of other faiths, hoping to learn and foster interreligious relationships. The visits are part of the Reverse Open House Series going on across the District of Columbia.
Discover more about the Reverse Open House Series and how to effectively plan, prepare for and participate in interfaith interactions; also the open house and rededication dates for the Hamilton New Zealand Temple, plus the groundbreakings for temples in Argentina and Colorado
7. Episode 78: How youth and young adults are changing lives using JustServe
This episode of the Church News podcast features two young adults who have found joy through service using JustServe. McKaylee Burton, 22, is a stake Relief Society president who has helped spearhead several service activities. Austin Bradley is a senior in high school and serves as student body president. Both join the podcast to talk about their JustServe experiences and how they have seen that service bless their lives and others.
Listen to the podcast and read more about youth and young adults using JustServe
8. FamilySearch announces new director for the Family History Library
Lynn Turner, the assistant director of the Family History Library, has been named the new director of the FamilySearch Family History Library in Salt Lake City, FamilySearch announced Monday, April 11. The outgoing director, David E. Rencher, will continue to be FamilySearch’s chief genealogical officer.
Meet the new director
9. How the Church is helping malnourished children and women in Nigeria
Funding from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped Helen Keller workers to train 36 community health workers in Adamawa, Nigeria, to conduct routine screenings and monitor children for signs of malnutrition. Twenty-eight children were found to be severely malnourished with complications. All of them subsequently received life-medical intervention.