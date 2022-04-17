In case you missed it: First Presidency’s Easter message, President Nelson becomes oldest Church president, plus 7 other stories

During the week of April 10-16, the First Presidency shared their Easter message declaring their “witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen.” Also, President Russell M. Nelson became the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who has twice been a refugee, ministered in Germany and Poland, including presiding at a devotional for Ukrainian members of the Church who have found refuge in Poland. An updated chart of general authorities and general officers was also published.

First 37 of Church’s temples start gradual return to normal operations this week. In advance of the Washington D.C. Temple open house starting this week, Church members have been involved in a Reverse Open House Series there to visit sacred sites and other interfaith events.

This week’s Church News podcast highlighted how youth and young adults are using JustServe to change lives and build leadership skills. A new director of the FamilySearch Family History Library was announced. In Nigeria, the Church has partnered with Helen Keller International to help malnourished children.

Find links and summaries of these nine articles below.

1. First Presidency 2022 Easter message: ‘He is risen’

In scene depicted in Bible Videos produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jesus appears to Mary after His resurrection. Jesus appears to Mary at the tomb. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“ ‘He is risen” was the angelic message of the first Easter. With feelings of worship and gratitude, we declare our witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen,” testify President Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, in the 2022 First Presidency Easter message on Wednesday, April 13.

2. President Nelson is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Nelson is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Thursday, April 14, 2022, President Nelson turned 97 years, seven months and six days old — surpassing in age President Gordon B. Hinckley, who died on Jan. 27, 2008, at the age of 97 years, seven months and five days. Born Sept. 9, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Russell Marion Nelson is the son of Marion C. and Edna Anderson Nelson.

3. Elder Uchtdorf, a former refugee, promises Ukrainian refugees in Poland: ‘You are not alone’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs Ukrainian youth including Sofiia Naboichenko, left, outside of the Warsaw Latter-day Saint Meeting House in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Uchtdorf, who is a two-time refugee, presided over a devotional on April 10 for Ukrainian refugees who have found temporary refuge in Poland. Spending the Sabbath day with Elder Uchtdorf, and his wife, Sister Harriet R. Uchtdorf, made for an unforgettable day of rest for many of the Ukrainian Latter-day Saints. “I feel today like God loves us,” Ukrainian Latter-day Saint Irina Rudenko told the Church News following the devotional. “Today I felt like God opened His windows to bless us, the Ukrainian people. We were in Church, and we didn’t feel sad.”

4. Download this updated April 2022 chart of general authorities and general officers

Leaders are sustained during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in April 2022 are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers.

5. First 37 of Church’s temples start gradual return to normal operations

The São Paulo Brazil Temple is seen at sunset in São Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Two years after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed all operating temples worldwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings, the first 37 temples have moved to Phase 4, starting a gradual return to normal operations.

6. Reverse Open House Series: How a temple open house inspired visits to other faiths’ sacred sites, events

Clockwise from left: The Washington D.C. Temple; Reverse Open House Series visits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, in Washington, D.C; the series visits the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation in Rockwell, Maryland; and a series dinner-dialogue is part of a breaking of a Bahá’í community’s fast. Credit: Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; T.J. Kirkpatrick, for the Deseret News; Reverse Open House Series; and Jack Gordon, for Reverse Open House

To prepare for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple open house, small groups of Latter-day Saints and their friends have visited the sacred sites of other faiths, hoping to learn and foster interreligious relationships. The visits are part of the Reverse Open House Series going on across the District of Columbia.

7. Episode 78: How youth and young adults are changing lives using JustServe

McKaylee Burton is a stake Relief Society president who has helped spearhead several service activities. Credit: Church News graphic

This episode of the Church News podcast features two young adults who have found joy through service using JustServe. McKaylee Burton, 22, is a stake Relief Society president who has helped spearhead several service activities. Austin Bradley is a senior in high school and serves as student body president. Both join the podcast to talk about their JustServe experiences and how they have seen that service bless their lives and others.

8. FamilySearch announces new director for the Family History Library

Lynn Turner, assistant director of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Family History Library, shows where glass walls will create meeting spaces and where lounge furniture will offer a place to rest at library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Lynn Turner, the assistant director of the Family History Library, has been named the new director of the FamilySearch Family History Library in Salt Lake City, FamilySearch announced Monday, April 11. The outgoing director, David E. Rencher, will continue to be FamilySearch’s chief genealogical officer.

9. How the Church is helping malnourished children and women in Nigeria

A mother named Ramatu holds her 2 year old daughter Adama in early 2021, after Adama received treatment for malnutrition. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave Helen Keller Intl funding to train community health workers in northern Nigeria to help women and children. Credit: Helen Keller Intl

Funding from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped Helen Keller workers to train 36 community health workers in Adamawa, Nigeria, to conduct routine screenings and monitor children for signs of malnutrition. Twenty-eight children were found to be severely malnourished with complications. All of them subsequently received life-medical intervention.