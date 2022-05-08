During the week of May 1-7, President Russell M. Nelson shared a message on social media for National Day of Prayer in the United States. The Church News published a two-part series about temple dedications and the senior leaders who have done them recently, plus a look at who has dedicated temples in the past. The Relief Society and Young Women general presidents ministered in three countries in Asia over 12 days.

U.S. senators, ambassadors and Supreme Court justices were among the crowds that toured the renovated Washington D.C. Temple. The Church News shared two new videos showing the power of the temple to connect with the Savior and to feel peace. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke at the funeral for Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch.

The cofounders of Cotopaxi joined the Church News podcast to talk about being better member missionaries. Two sisters running track at Brigham Young University recently helped lead the relay team to a big win. And JustServe volunteers in California gathered prom dresses and other items for teenage girls in foster care.

Find more about these nine stories below.

1. What President Nelson wrote on social media about ‘thoughts and prayers’ to acknowledge National Day of Prayer

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, writes about the power of prayer in a social media post on the National Day of Prayer in the United States on May 5, 2022. Credit: Screenshot from Instagram

As the United States commemorated the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, President Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media his pondering on the phrase “thoughts and prayers.”

2. Temple dedications and Church leaders series

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints claps during the cornerstone ceremony for the dedication of the Rome Italy Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Nelson has assigned each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside at a temple dedication or rededication over the past four-plus years.

However, throughout the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, only a handful of leaders other than the President of the Church at the time — mostly First Presidency counselors and Apostles — have dedicated or rededicated some of the Church’s 170 operating temples.

3. President Bingham and President Cordon’s 12-day ministry in 3 Asian countries

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon visited with women leaders in Singapore during their 12-day ministry in the Asia Area in April 2022. The leaders also visited Cambodia and Thailand.

During a 12-day ministry in Asia, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon encouraged Church members to prepare for the temple, reach out individually to others and to trust in the Lord.

4. Senators, Supreme Court justices and ambassadors visit renovated Washington D.C. Temple

Elder Quentin L. Cook and his wife, Mary, pose with Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, his wife, Louise, his law clerks and some of their family members, and Judge Thomas B. Griffith outside the Washington D.C. Temple on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The iconic Washington D.C. Temple has attracted the attention of millions driving the Capital Beltway for nearly five decades. Now leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a message for all of them: Come and see the temple.

5. Videos: ‘Our Spiritual Foundation’ and ‘The Quiet of the Temple’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, is pictured on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Washington D.C. Temple — like all temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — helps members connect with Jesus Christ and feel peace.

6. Apostles, family and fellow lawmakers pay tribute to the late Sen. Orrin G. Hatch

Pallbearers carry the casket of former U.S. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch after the funeral service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 6, 2022. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died April 23 at age 88. He was first elected in 1976 and served 42 years in the Senate until retiring after his seventh term in 2019. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

United States Sen. Orrin G. Hatch — a devout Latter-day Saint of pioneer stock, a statesman, a family man and a public servant — was memorialized Friday, May 6, as a tireless friend and lawmaker renowned for stepping beyond divisions to make his country better.

7. Episode 81: Davis and Asialene Smith, founders of the Cotopaxi gear company, on being better member missionaries

The Church News podcast features Davis and Asialene Smith, founders of Cotopaxi outdoor gear company, talking about member missionary work. Credit: Church News graphic

Davis and Asialene Smith, founders of the outdoor gear company Cotopaxi, join this episode of the Church News podcast to talk about sharing the message of the Church of Jesus Christ and being better member missionaries.

8. Fleet-footed Ellsworth sisters help pace BYU to storied Penn Relays relay title

Sisters and BYU track and field teammates, Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes, left, and Alena Ellsworth, made up half of the women’s college distance relay team that claimed a Penn Relays title on April 29, 2022. Credit: Nate Edwards/BYU Photo

Both Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes and her younger sister and Cougar teammate, Alena Ellsworth, were crowned champions on April 29 at Philadelphia’s storied Penn Relays.

9. JustServe interfaith effort leads to prom dresses and pampering for young women in need

Donated prom dresses hang on racks inside the Thousand Oaks California Stake center on March 16, 2022. Girls in foster care went “shopping” among the dresses and other items before prom in April. Credit: Shawna Driggs

This April, teenage girls in foster care in Ventura, California, picked out a prom dress, had their makeup, nails and hair done and were pampered before the big dance. Others selected new clothes for job interviews and learned life and interviewing skills.