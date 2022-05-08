During the week of May 1-7, President Russell M. Nelson shared a message on social media for National Day of Prayer in the United States. The Church News published a two-part series about temple dedications and the senior leaders who have done them recently, plus a look at who has dedicated temples in the past. The Relief Society and Young Women general presidents ministered in three countries in Asia over 12 days.
U.S. senators, ambassadors and Supreme Court justices were among the crowds that toured the renovated Washington D.C. Temple. The Church News shared two new videos showing the power of the temple to connect with the Savior and to feel peace. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke at the funeral for Utah Sen. Orrin G. Hatch.
The cofounders of Cotopaxi joined the Church News podcast to talk about being better member missionaries. Two sisters running track at Brigham Young University recently helped lead the relay team to a big win. And JustServe volunteers in California gathered prom dresses and other items for teenage girls in foster care.
Find more about these nine stories below.
1. What President Nelson wrote on social media about ‘thoughts and prayers’ to acknowledge National Day of Prayer
As the United States commemorated the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, President Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media his pondering on the phrase “thoughts and prayers.”
See the post
2. Temple dedications and Church leaders series
President Nelson has assigned each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to preside at a temple dedication or rededication over the past four-plus years.
However, throughout the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, only a handful of leaders other than the President of the Church at the time — mostly First Presidency counselors and Apostles — have dedicated or rededicated some of the Church’s 170 operating temples.
Read part 1 about the historic first and part 2, a historical look at dedications
3. President Bingham and President Cordon’s 12-day ministry in 3 Asian countries
During a 12-day ministry in Asia, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon encouraged Church members to prepare for the temple, reach out individually to others and to trust in the Lord.
Learn more about their ministry in Singapore, Cambodia and Thailand
4. Senators, Supreme Court justices and ambassadors visit renovated Washington D.C. Temple
The iconic Washington D.C. Temple has attracted the attention of millions driving the Capital Beltway for nearly five decades. Now leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have a message for all of them: Come and see the temple.
Find out who went and what they said and discover the Church’s historical connections to the nation’s capital
5. Videos: ‘Our Spiritual Foundation’ and ‘The Quiet of the Temple’
The Washington D.C. Temple — like all temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — helps members connect with Jesus Christ and feel peace.
Watch “Our Spiritual Foundation” and “The Quiet of the Temple”
6. Apostles, family and fellow lawmakers pay tribute to the late Sen. Orrin G. Hatch
United States Sen. Orrin G. Hatch — a devout Latter-day Saint of pioneer stock, a statesman, a family man and a public servant — was memorialized Friday, May 6, as a tireless friend and lawmaker renowned for stepping beyond divisions to make his country better.
Read what President Oaks said at the funeral services
7. Episode 81: Davis and Asialene Smith, founders of the Cotopaxi gear company, on being better member missionaries
Davis and Asialene Smith, founders of the outdoor gear company Cotopaxi, join this episode of the Church News podcast to talk about sharing the message of the Church of Jesus Christ and being better member missionaries.
Listen to the podcast
8. Fleet-footed Ellsworth sisters help pace BYU to storied Penn Relays relay title
Both Lauren Ellsworth-Barnes and her younger sister and Cougar teammate, Alena Ellsworth, were crowned champions on April 29 at Philadelphia’s storied Penn Relays.
Discover what the sisters say about the gospel and each other
9. JustServe interfaith effort leads to prom dresses and pampering for young women in need
This April, teenage girls in foster care in Ventura, California, picked out a prom dress, had their makeup, nails and hair done and were pampered before the big dance. Others selected new clothes for job interviews and learned life and interviewing skills.