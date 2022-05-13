How to watch President and Sister Nelson’s Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Young adults ages 18 to 30 are invited to hear from President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson in a global devotional broadcast Sunday, May 15, at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

Those living within driving distance from Salt Lake City are invited to fill the Conference Center and gather around Temple Square for activities before and after the devotional.

Young adults and graduating seniors not attending the devotional in person are encouraged to gather locally and to share their experiences. Where watching the event live is difficult, local leaders will determine a viewing date and time.

Young adults can watch the broadcast:

On the Church’s satellite system.

broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org (available for two weeks).

Or YouTube, via both live and on-demand streaming.

Also, video and audio-only files will be available in 39 languages in Gospel Library under “Young Adults” shortly after the broadcast.