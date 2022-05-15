The week of May 8-14, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated a monument honoring Joseph Smith’s ancestors in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 14. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, May 10.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Rio de Janiero Brazil Temple on Sunday, May 8. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Stevenson lead a video tour of the Washington D.C. Temple.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson spoke at the 100th anniversary celebration of Primary Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, May 11. The Church’s 2021 annual report released Friday, May 13, includes more than 3,900 humanitarian projects in 188 countries.

The weekly Church News podcast features the “Reverse Open House” series that is building interfaith relationships in Washington, D.C. The Temple Square renovation project now includes the Main Street Plaza. A senior missionary couple shared how they served through challenges.

1. President Ballard dedicates monument honoring the Smith family

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, takes a closer look at the Smith Family Memorial following its dedication ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on May 14, 2022. Credit: Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Ballard visited Topsfield on Saturday, May 14, to celebrate the life and sacrifices of the Prophet Joseph Smith Jr. — and the five generations who came before him — and to dedicate the monument. It memorializes Joseph Smith’s ancestors who lived, worked and worshipped here.

2. How Elder Holland equates Greenwich Mean Time and 59-plus years to mission service

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and Sister Patricia Holland smile during Provo MTC President Benson L. Porter’s introduction in a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Elder Holland briefly explained at the weekly Provo Missionary Training Center devotional Tuesday evening, May 10, how Greenwich is longitude 0 degrees and how Greenwich Mean Time serves as the international standard of civil time, with both making Greenwich the starting point of time zones across the globe. He called his missionary listeners to make their mission service the Greenwich of their lives.

“If you do this right, if you do this the way God intends you to do it, your life forever will be marked — from before your mission and after your mission. It will be that Greenwich mark in your soul.”

3. Elder Stevenson dedicates Rio de Janeiro temple — the Church’s 8th temple in Brazil

Lorenzo Santana and Lillian Toledo place mortar in the cornerstone at the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple dedication cornerstone ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Stevenson dedicated the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple on Sunday, May 8 — the eighth temple in the South American nation of nearly 1.5 million members of the Church. He said the temple helps individuals fulfill their divine potential as children of God. By participating in work in the temple and being worthy to be there, individuals fulfill God’s vision for them.

Find out more about the dedication, the youth devotional and the dedicatory prayer

4. Watch 2 Apostles lead a ‘virtual tour’ of the iconic Washington D.C. Temple

A screenshot of Elder Gary E. Stevenson, right, and Elder Dale G. Renlund, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, from their virtual tour of Washington D.C. Temple. The video was released May 11, 2022. Credit: Screenshot, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a special virtual tour of the Washington D.C. Temple — featuring an introductory message and invitation from President Russell M. Nelson — taking viewers on a guided visit of the temple’s interior rooms. The online journey is led by Elder Stevenson and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, and Elder Renlund and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund.

5. Born out of compassion and love, Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City turns 100 years old

President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s 100th birthday party in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital celebrated its 100th birthday on Wednesday, May 11, marking a century of pediatric care and service to children throughout the Intermountain West. Founded by and named for the Primary organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1922, Primary Children’s Hospital has been driven by this promise: “The child first and always.”

“Caring for children includes providing for their physical needs, which this hospital and its dedicated professionals and volunteers have done so beautifully for the last 100 years,” President Johnson said to the large crowd gathered there for a special program. She also recalled how she donated pennies to the hospital as a child.

6. Church 2021 annual report includes more than 3,900 humanitarian projects in 188 countries

Vanessa Black passes completed meal and snack kits to Steve Hamblin at the Granite Education Foundation’s Donation and Distribution Center in West Valley City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

From helping refugees to clean-water projects, self-reliance courses and disaster relief, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members took part in 3,909 humanitarian projects in 188 countries in 2021, an increase from the previous year. This outreach included $906 million from the Church and 6.8 million hours of volunteer work by everyday Latter-day Saints, according to the 2021 annual report of caring released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

7. Episode 82: How a unique ‘Reverse Open House’ is helping build interfaith relationships in the Washington, D.C., area

The Church News podcast features Diana Brown, right, the assistant director of interreligious engagement at Georgetown University. Credit: Church News graphic

For months prior to the open house of the Washington D.C. Temple, Diana Brown led a unique group of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends on a different kind of open house tour. The group visited sacred sites of other faiths in an effort to learn and foster interreligious relationships. She joins the Church News podcast to talk about this “Reverse Open House” and how Latter-day Saints can strengthen relationships with friends, neighbors and community members through interfaith interactions.

8. A look at the latest on the Temple Square renovation project in 10 photos

Excavation begins for a new visitors’ center that will provide additional guest services for Temple Square visitors, Salt Lake City, Utah, May 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Work continues on the Salt Lake Temple, Church Office Building plaza and surrounding areas, as the Temple Square renovation project now includes the Main Street Plaza. The latest update on the project was published Thursday, May 12, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

9. What one senior missionary couple wants others to know about serving through challenges

West Jordan, Utah, residents John and Sandy England with Sandy’s guide dog for the blind, Jet, in the center. Credit: Provided by England family

When John and Sandy England started to get promptings about serving a full-time mission, they hesitated — Sandy is blind, and they worried about the challenges. But the Utah couple, currently living in the West Jordan Utah Bingham Creek Stake, knew they had to put their trust in the Lord.