Send it in: Have you accepted President Nelson’s invitation to end a personal conflict?

During the April 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited listeners “to seek an end to a personal conflict that has weighed you down” before Easter later that month.

“Could there be a more fitting act of gratitude to Jesus Christ for His Atonement? If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you. As you do so, I promise personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum,” he said.

