Teaching the messages of the gospel — whether such instruction occurs in the home or in the classroom — is a sacred, essential duty.

To assist all who serve as teachers, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will offer key instruction in a broadcast entitled “Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

This special event is “for all members of the Church who teach either in their calling or in their home,” according to churchofjesuschrist.org.

During the broadcast, Elder Uchtdorf will share principles designed to help every member “find joy and success in teaching the gospel and increase their ability to teach like the Savior.”

Local leaders are encouraged to determine a viewing date and time that best serve Latter-day Saints in their area. Teacher council meetings may be an ideal opportunity to view the broadcast.

An image from the Church’s Bible video series depicts Jesus teaching a group of people. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to View

Beginning, Sunday, June 12, the broadcast will be available for viewing in various languages on:

The Church satellite system (during scheduled times)

Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org (available for two weeks)

YouTube (live and on-demand streaming)

Latter-day Saints Channel (live and on-demand streaming)

Gospel Library (live and on-demand video, as well as audio and text in 39 languages)

For broadcast details — including streaming, available languages, and closed captioning for the hearing impaired —refer to the broadcast schedule, available a few weeks prior to the event.