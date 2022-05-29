In case you missed it: Elder and Sister Holland’s podcast, Elder Bednar’s address to national press, plus 5 more stories

During the week of May 22-28, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, joined the Church News podcast to discuss their lives, leadership, service, testimonies and discipleship of the Savior Jesus Christ. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the first temple in Guam. Later in the week he then spoke at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo, Mozambique. The Church released a video with 360-degree views inside and outside of the Washington D.C. Temple. A Church News article taught about areas recently announced temples in Spanish-speaking South America. And weekly campus devotionals featured Elder Brent H. Nielson at BYU–Pathway and Elder John C. Pingree Jr. at BYU–Hawaii.

Read more about these stories below.

1. Elder and Sister Holland’s podcast episodes

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Patricia Holland pose at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

In a special two-part series and with guest host Sister Sheri Dew, Elder and Sister Holland share some of the lessons they have learned through their lives. The three discuss their lives, leadership, service, testimonies and discipleship of the Savior Jesus Christ.

2. Elder Bednar dedicates the first temple in Guam

The sun sets on the eve of the Yigo Guam Temple dedication in Yigo, Guam, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the Yigo Guam Temple’s dedication and shared both his feelings and apostolic counsel about temples and their role in helping individuals learn about and become more like the Savior.

“We speak much of the temple, but we should always first connect Jesus Christ with the temple,” Elder Bednar said.

3. Elder Bednar addresses National Press Club

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Credit: Joshua Roberts, for the Deseret News

Speaking to 135 media representatives on Thursday, May 26, Elder Bednar addressed “a Latter-day Work.” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo joined Elder Bednar on the dais. Others at the main table included Donna Leinwand Leger, president of DC Media Strategies and past president of the National Press Club, and Michael Soto, executive director of Equality Arizona.

Elder Bednar’s invitation to the press club marked the second time a senior Church leader has addressed the unique audience at the venue. The late President Gordon B. Hinckley, then 89, addressed a similar audience from the National Press Club — one block from the White House in Washington, D.C. — 22 years ago, in 2000.

4. Elder Rasband visits Africa

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a copy of the Book of Mormon in Portuguese to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, in Mozambique on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During Elder Rasband’s travels through Africa, the Apostle met with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, held a meeting with nearly 3,000 Church members both in person and virtually, led instruction meetings to South Africa, and conducted historic meetings in Kenya.

5. Washington D.C. Temple in 360-degree virtual tour

The sun shines on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A virtual tour now offers 360-degree views inside and outside of the Washington D.C. Temple.

Beginning outside of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temple near the nation’s capital, the YouTube video continues inside — the welcome desk, walkway bridge, dressing rooms, baptistry, bride’s room, a sealing room, stair cases, initiatory area, an endowment room and the celestial room.

6. Areas of recently announced temples in Spanish-speaking South America

Map shows Cusco, Peru; La Paz, Bolivia; and Santiago West, Chile — areas of recently announced Latter-day Saint temples Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

Temples in three Spanish-speaking countries of South America have been announced in the past year by President Russell M. Nelson: for Santiago West, Chile; La Paz, Bolivia; and Cusco, Peru.

The locations in Chile and Bolivia were announced in October 2021 general conference, along with 11 other areas. The Peru location was among 17 announced in April 2022 conference.

7. Church leaders at weekly campus devotionals

Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, greets BYU–Hawaii students prior to speaking during the campus devotional on May 24, 2022. Credit: Mark Gatus, BYU–Hawaii

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy began his remarks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students on Tuesday, May 24, with a teaching from the Savior that has always fascinated him. Elder John C. Pingree Jr. taught in a BYU–Hawaii devotional that prioritizing the identity of being a child of God and disciple of Jesus Christ leads to a joyful and enduring belonging, and reaching divine potential.