President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, turns 89 years old on May 31. He has served as a General Authority since April 1985 and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 1, 1995.

He served as first counselor in the First Presidency to President Thomas S. Monson and second counselor previously under President Gordon B. Hinckley. President Russell M. Nelson called President Eyring to serve as his second counselor in the First Presidency on Jan. 14, 2018.

President Eyring was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on May 31, 1933, and married Kathleen Johnson in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters.

In honor of President Eyring’s 89th birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Build upon the rock

“For those of us who are concerned for ourselves and for those we love during these perilous times, there is hope in the promise God has made of a place of safety in the storms ahead. … build on the only sure rock of safety, who is the Savior. It has never been more important than it is now to understand how to build on that sure foundation.”

— Facebook post, May 10, 2022

2. Stand on the rock of faith in Jesus Christ

“When the storms in life come, you can be steady because you are standing on the rock of your faith in Jesus Christ. That faith will lead you to daily repentance and consistent covenant keeping. Then you will always remember Him. And through the storms of hatred and wickedness, you will feel steady and hopeful.”

— “Steady in the Storms,” April 2022 general conference

President Dallin H. Oaks, President Russell M. Nelson and President Henry B. Eyring are seated on the stand before the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference held in the Conference Center on April 2, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Trust Him

“I promise that we can feel both joy and optimism during our trials — not just because we expect times to become better or easier, but because we trust Him. We trust Him enough to pray and ask for help. We trust that He perfectly understands how we feel during these times. This will give us the confidence that somehow, everything will be well.”

— Facebook post, March 7, 2022

President Henry B. Eyring posted on social media about trusting in the Lord, “no matter how unknown the path ahead may be” on March 7, 2022. Credit: Screenshot from Instagram

4. Exercise faith

“It takes faith to be obedient to the Lord’s commandments. It takes faith in Jesus Christ to serve others for Him. It takes faith to go out to teach His gospel and offer it to people who may not feel the voice of the Spirit and may even deny the reality of the message. But as we exercise our faith in Christ — and follow His living prophet — faith will increase across the world.”

— Facebook post, Jan. 26, 2022

5. Peace will come

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I know for myself that the promises are sure for you, for me and for those we love. The Lord has felt our pains. He chose out of love for us. He knows how to help us feel peace in adversity, even while the test continues. He will send friends as angels to stand by you ‘with warm hearts and friendly hands.’

“Our own hearts will be changed for the better as we endure personal trials through faith in Him. And with that change, we will ourselves become the friends the Lord can send as angels to others.”

— First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, Dec. 5, 2022

6. Ask God for faith

“Revelation comes to us in proportion to the degree to which we have sought to take the doctrine of Christ into our hearts and implement it in our lives. … I pray that you will ask Heavenly Father for the faith in Jesus Christ you need to make and keep the covenants that will allow the Holy Ghost to be your constant companion.”

— “The Faith To Ask and Then To Act,” October 2021 general conference

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

7. Receiving answers through revelation

“I know from experience that answers will come to fit your needs and your spiritual preparation. If you need an answer that is important to your eternal welfare or that of others, the answer is more likely to come. Yet, even then, you may receive — as did Joseph Smith — the answer to be patient.”

— “The Faith To Ask and Then To Act,” October 2021 general conference

8. #HearHim

“One of the earliest and best examples of learning to receive revelation came through my mother. She never said anything that I did not take seriously, and I always felt that she knew what was right. I got a feeling that she was watching over me, very much the same way I feel the Savior looks over me.”

— #HearHim video and blog post, Aug. 26, 2021

9. Go to the temple

“My daughter was asked if she could stay longer to complete the ordinances for all of the people whose names were prepared. She said yes. … She is still saying yes to the question from the Lord if she will do more for Him when it is very hard. That is what temple service can do to change and lift us. That is why my hope for you and for all your beloved family is that you will grow in desire and determination to be worthy to go into the house of the Lord as often as your circumstances allow.”

— Facebook post, July 18, 2021