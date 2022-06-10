Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham was born on June 10, 1952. She was sustained during April 2017 general conference. She also served as first counselor in the Primary general presidency. She has been a stake Young Women president, Primary president, counselor in a ward Relief Society presidency, temple worker and early morning seminary teacher.

President Bingham was born in Provo, Utah, and grew up with six sisters and two brothers. The family lived in Texas, Minnesota and New Jersey. She met her husband, Bruce Bingham, when they were students at Brigham Young University, and they were married in December of 1972. They moved to Illinois, where President Bingham later received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from National Louis University. They have two children and five grandchildren, and fostered children for many years.

President Bingham welcomed birth mothers into her home as well as infants waiting for adoption. She volunteered in schools working with children who speak English as a second language and has been a tutor in the community.

In honor of President Bingham’s birthday today, here are eight of her quotes from the last year.

1. Christ is the anchor

“As our willing partner, the Savior will not allow us to fall beyond His reach. Even in our times of suffering and sorrow, He is there to lift and encourage. However, we each must put on the harness and make sure the knots are securely tied. We must choose to be anchored to the Savior, to be bound to Him by our covenants.”

— Facebook post, June 8, 2022

2. Remember who you are

“Many of us are experiencing rough waters. As we are tossed by waves of adversity and are sometimes blinded by the torrents of tears that come in those difficulties, we may not know which direction to paddle our life’s boat. We may not even think we have the strength to get to shore. Remembering who you are — a beloved child of God — why you are on the earth, and your goal of living with God and your loved ones can clear your vision and point you in the right direction.”

— Facebook post, April 17, 2022

3. Keep covenants

Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham conducts the women’s session of the 192nd Annual General Conference held in the Conference Center on April 2, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Life’s experiences can range from humorous to heart-wrenching, from grim to glorious. Each experience helps us understand more about our Father’s encompassing love and our capacity to change through the Savior’s gift of grace. Keeping our covenants allows the Savior’s power to cleanse us as we learn through experience — whether it is a minor misjudgment or a major failing. Our Redeemer is there to catch us when we fall if we turn to Him.”

— ”Covenants with God Strengthen, Protect, and Prepare Us for Eternal Glory”, April 2022 general conference

4. The power of Relief Society

“Relief Society is not just a social group — Relief Society is an organized way to meet needs. … I wish that every person understood the power of Relief Society. When we work together, we have the potential and the power to really make changes in the world, heart by heart even, when we help each other.”



— Church News podcast, March 15, 2022

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham participates in a Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

5. Go to work with love

“When we forget ourselves and go to work with love, we find greater peace and happiness during the tired times, the hungry and thirsty times, the slogging-in-the-rain times, even in times of significant trial.”

— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Feb. 22, 2022

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, speaks during a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Credit: Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

6. No one is left alone in struggles

“Prayer is our lifeline to help. I testify that Heavenly Father listens to and answers everyone’s prayers, even those of us who have made mistakes — which is every single person. Why? Because we are His children, and He loves us. His joy and His work are to help us progress and return to Him.”

— Ensign College devotional, Jan. 25, 2022

7. Effectively using councils

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham smiles in the Monument to Women garden in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“For me, it’s this excitement that’s combined with confidence that we’re going the right direction,” President Bingham said. “You may not have all the answers, but we know we’re going in the right direction. Whenever I’m in a council, that’s how it feels.”

— A visit to Nauvoo, Illinois, Sept. 29, 2021

8. Share the Savior’s love

“When you consider all of the needs in the world right now — temporal, spiritual, and emotional — it is a little overwhelming, to say the least. Sometimes I ask myself, ‘How can I make a difference?’ What I try to remember is that my effort doesn’t have to be Churchwide or worldwide to do my part. Each of us can do very small things, like reaching out to a neighbor, listening to someone who needs to talk, or doing a small act of service. Any ounce of effort we make to share the Savior’s love with those around us is never done in vain.”

— Facebook post, Sept. 7, 2021