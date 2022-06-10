Latter-day Saints who teach in a calling or in their home are invited to a special broadcast on Sunday, June 12.

During the worldwide broadcast, titled “Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will share principles to help members find joy and success in teaching the gospel and increase their ability to teach like the Savior.

Beginning Sunday, the broadcast will be available in various languages on:

The Church satellite system (during scheduled times)

Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org (available for two weeks)

YouTube (live and on-demand streaming)

Latter-day Saints Channel (live and on-demand streaming)

Gospel Library (live and on-demand video, as well as audio and text in 39 languages)

Local leaders are encouraged to determine a viewing date and time that best serve Church members in their areas. Teacher council meetings may be an ideal opportunity to view the broadcast.