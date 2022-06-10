How to watch the ‘Teaching in the Savior’s Way’ broadcast

An image from the Church’s Bible video series depicts Jesus teaching a group of people. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses Latter-day Saints in Kansas and Oklahoma during a devotional broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional that was broadcast on Jan. 9, 2022, to young adults in the Asia and Pacific areas with Elder and Sister Uchtdorf’s message available in English, Tagalog, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Japanese, Cambodian, Thai, Mongolian, Indonesian and Fijian. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints who teach in a calling or in their home are invited to a special broadcast on Sunday, June 12.

During the worldwide broadcast, titled “Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will share principles to help members find joy and success in teaching the gospel and increase their ability to teach like the Savior.

Beginning Sunday, the broadcast will be available in various languages on:

Local leaders are encouraged to determine a viewing date and time that best serve Church members in their areas. Teacher council meetings may be an ideal opportunity to view the broadcast.