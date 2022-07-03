During the week of June 26-July 2, President Russell M. Nelson spoke during a special sacrament meeting for new mission leaders about spending private time each day with the Lord. President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, saw the handwriting of his great-great-grandfather, Hyrum Smith, in a newly donated copy of Doctrine and Covenants 11.

A Church News writer detailed more about Elder Neil L. Andersen’s dedicatory prayer for the Praia Cape Verde Temple and “the miracle of the rain” that followed. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles concluded a visit to the Philippines, where he encouraged the Saints to be a temple-ready people. The Young Women general presidency published an article about creating a Christ-centered and youth-led camp, and the Church donated nearly $1 million to help after flooding in South Africa.

In honor of upcoming Independence Day in the United States, the Church News published a roundup of patriotic moments with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. A new Church News video features a young adult who shares his testimony of the Church and the temple on social media. And a Deseret News family policy reporter joined the Church News podcast to talk about what she learned about “seeing” from blind parents.

Find summaries and links to these nine stories below.

1. Spend private time each day with the Lord

President Russell M. Nelson waves to missionaries during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

All will be greatly blessed by spending private time each day with the Lord — praying and listening to the promptings of the Holy Ghost, said President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, June 26, during the 2022 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. “As you reserve this precious time of preparation each day, the Holy Ghost can reach you and teach you,” he said.

The only speaker during a special sacrament meeting — the concluding meeting of the four-day seminar — President Nelson referred to the Savior’s admonition to enter into “our closet” — whether that closet be a literal closet or some other place of solitude — to begin each day by learning about the Lord and communing with Him.

2. Hyrum Smith’s handwritten copy of Doctrine and Covenants 11 donated to the Church

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reviews a document being donated to the church by Greg Cook, right, and his family at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Cook family is donating a copy of Doctrine and Covenants 11 handwritten by Hyrum Smith that they were able to purchase from a private collector. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Experts and archivists with the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rigorously examined a donated document and confirmed it is the handwriting of Hyrum Smith. Section 11 is his revelation — given through the Prophet Joseph Smith to his brother at Harmony, Pennsylvania, in May 1829.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and a great-great-grandson of Hyrum Smith, carefully looked over the document in its protective sleeve on Thursday, June 30, at the Church Administration Building.

3. Elder Andersen’s prayer for the Praia temple and ‘the miracle of the rain’

Residents of Cabo Verde walk in the rain on Monday, June 20, 2022. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In Portuguese — the nation’s official language — and after dedicating the Praia Cape Verde Temple and blessing the members and temple leaders and workers, Elder Neil L. Andersen directed his prayer for the Republic of Cabo Verde.

“We thank Thee, Father, for the many blessings that have come to Cabo Verde since Elder Dallin H. Oaks first blessed this land nearly 30 years ago. We bless this land, as President Oaks did previously, that the land may bring forth abundantly for its people, that the clouds may produce rain, that the ocean may yield its fruit … .”

When the Andersens walked out after the temple’s final dedication session, rain was falling — and continued through the following morning.

4. Elder Renlund to Filipino Saints: Be a temple-ready people

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional for parents during his visit to the Philippines June 8-20, 2022, with Sister Ruth Renlund. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With six new temples either announced or under construction in the Philippines, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged Filipino Saints to be a temple-ready people. Teaching at six member devotionals on three different islands June 8-20, Elder Renlund stated, “As hard as it is to build a temple, it’s harder to build a temple-ready people.”

5. How to help create a Christ-centered and youth-led camp

A leader teaches young women from the Queen Creek Arizona South Stake how to do archery during a Young Women camp at Camp LoMia near Pine, Arizona, on June 3, 2021. Credit: Scott Adair

What does a successful Young Women camp look like? Some may say it would include sleeping bags, adventure, friendship, scripture study, fun camp songs and, of course, lots of good food. It may include games, evening devotionals, journal writing, sports, and learning new skills.

Whatever your Young Women camp looks like, we hope each young woman knows she is a part of a global group of diverse young women who love the Lord and strive to become like Him. Each has the ability to seek and act upon personal revelation and to minister at each Young Women camp.

6. Church donates nearly $1 million to help after flooding in South Africa

Elder Edward Dube, member of the Africa South Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, with local leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on June 17, 2022, discuss the needs of residents living in a local church after flooding destroyed their homes. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent widespread flooding destroyed roads and buildings and left thousands of families without homes or livelihoods in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Now a new donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help more than 8,700 households obtain relief.

The Church donated 15 million South African Rands — about $1 million in U.S. dollars — to the Department of Social Development on Friday, June 17, reported the Church’s South Africa Newsroom.

7. Patriotic moments with the Tabernacle Choir

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs during the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Friday, Feb. 8, 2002. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Known as America’s Choir, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has been recognized and honored by peers and critics, leaders of countries and enthusiastic audiences around the world. Some of their best-known and most-loved songs are patriotic numbers from the United States of America, and the choir has often been invited to sing these songs at events containing reflection, commemoration or celebration.

8. How one young adult shares his testimony on social media

Batchlor Johnson IV is interviewed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

While participating in the open house of the iconic Washington D.C. Temple, Batchlor Johnson IV looked into a camera and enthusiastically spoke about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “There’s nothing in the world that can convince me that the Church isn’t true, nothing that can convince me that God doesn’t exist,” he said.

Attending a session of the temple open house for social media influencers, Batchlor also shared his sentiments about the temple on TikTok and Instagram. This Church News video, titled “Come Find Out,” features Batchlor’s testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ.

9. Learning to ‘see’ from blind parents

Deseret News family policy reporter Lois Collins spoke about her parents, Frank and Mary Collins, on the Church News podcast, released June 28, 2022. Credit: Church News video

Life for Deseret News reporter Lois Collins was a constant invitation to see things differently. Raised by blind parents, Collins had the opportunity to learn how to “see” in every sense of the word. Of her mother, Collins once wrote, “She taught me not to worry about the things you can’t change, but never to walk away from those you can.”

Now, after some four decades as a journalist writing about families and family policy, she joins the Church News podcast to talk about her parents, Frank and Mary Collins, and help listeners look inside themselves — and others — and see if they like what they find there.