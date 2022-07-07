BYU–Idaho announced on Thursday, July 7, that President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will address graduates during the university’s spring commencement on Wednesday, July 20.

The event will be at the BYU–Idaho Center on the Rexburg, Idaho, campus at 6 p.m., Mountain Time.

The university will award 2,200 bachelor’s degrees and 736 associate degrees to 2,841 graduates, according to a BYU–Idaho press release.

President Henry B. Eyring served as the president of Ricks College, the predecessor to BYU–Idaho, from 1971 to 1977. The last time he spoke on campus was at the inauguration of his son, Henry J. Eyring, as president of BYU–Idaho on Sept. 17, 2017.

Tickets are required to attend commencement services in the BYU–Idaho Center and will be available at byui.edu/tickets beginning Monday, July 11. The event will also be streamed live at byui.edu/live/video.

More information about 2022 Spring Semester graduation events can be found at www.byui.edu/graduation/commencement.