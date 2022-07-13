Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was born on July 13, 1963, in Murray, Utah. She was sustained on March 31, 2018, during the 188th Annual General Conference.

Sister Craig has served on the Primary general board (now known as the Primary General Advisory Council), and in ward and stake positions in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations. She has served as temple ordinance worker in the Provo Utah Temple and Gospel Doctrine teacher in Sunday School. Sister Craig served a mission in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission.

She spent her childhood living in Provo, Utah, and the last two years of high school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where her parents were mission leaders. Sister Craig and her husband, E. Boyd Craig, have three children. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Brigham Young University and served in the Parent Teacher Association and as a literacy tutor and school support volunteer.

In honor of Sister Craig’s birthday today, here are eight of her quotes from the past year.

1. ‘Mind the Gap’

“We see widening gaps in many societies — gaps that divide in political, religious, and other social issues. … That’s discouraging if left only to ‘mind the gap,’ but in the gospel of Jesus Christ the warning comes with a solution.

1. Be intentional about placing our faith and trust in Jesus Christ.

2. Ask ourselves and write the answer in a journal or sticky note in your scriptures: How would He have us feel about ourselves, about others?

3. What actions can I take that will reflect this faith and trust? Now do those things!”

–Instagram post, June 16, 2022

2. The need to gather

“We need each other and we need to gather. So for our youth, for the YSAs, then as they go home with their families — this can strengthen all of us.”

-“Summer of gathering for youth, YSAs as FSY conferences begin in U.S. and Canada,” May 28, 2022

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, smiles for a photo with a young single adult at BYU–Idaho in early 2022. The Young Women and Young Men general presidency members visited with young single adults in several areas across the U.S. to invite them to be counselors for the For Strength of Youth conferences. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Find joy in your circumstances

“Find joy in your circumstances. Joy in the journey comes not only from anticipating a reunion with our loving Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, but also when one has eyes to see and ears to hear the beauty and goodness of our everyday circumstances, even when those circumstances might be challenging.”

–This Week on Social, Instagram post April 27, 2022

4. Relief Society Day of Service in Europe

“I have seen up close and personal over the past few days that service truly is a hallmark of a disciple of Jesus Christ — and you are disciples — you are striving to become like Him.”

–Devotional in Birmingham, England, March 20, 2022

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, visits with women at service project in York, United Kingdom, on March 18, 2022. The York England Stake service projects included sewing quilts, personal hygiene products, heart-shaped pillows for cancer patients, making care packages for two primary schools, sorting clothing for Ukrainian refugees and writing letters to those who need encouragement. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5. Messages from the Young Women theme

“The most important labels are those that have to do with the family. We are daughters, mothers, sisters … and daughters of our Heavenly Father, with a work to do and an eternal destiny. It’s the most important thing for us.”

–Devotional broadcast in Madrid, Spain, March 12, 2022

Sister Michelle D. Craig of the Young Women general presidency ministers to Church members in Spain. Devotionals were broadcast from Madrid, Spain, on March 12-13, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

6. Trusting in the Lord

“Trusting requires us to act in faith and to do those small and simple things that we’ve been taught to do.”

The Prophet Joseph Smith’s words in Doctrine and Covenants 123:17 is an example of trusting in the Lord: “Let us cheerfully do all things that lie in our power, and then may we stand still … for his arm to be revealed.”

-“Young Women and Young Men general leaders: 3 ways youth can ‘Trust in the Lord’ in 2022,” Jan. 2, 2022

The Young Women general presidency: from left, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor; President Bonnie H. Cordon and Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

7. ‘Less conspicuous gifts’ can be holy gifts

“Don’t let God’s gifts to you, even His less conspicuous ones, go unused or unappreciated. The gifts we each have from our Heavenly Father are meant to be used and shared; our voices meant to be heard.”

–First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, Dec. 5, 2021

Sister Michelle D. Craig, First Counselor Young Women General Presidency, speaks at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

8. ‘Eyes to see’

“I witness that Jesus Christ loves us and can give us eyes to see — even when it’s hard, even when we’re tired, even when we’re lonely, and even when the outcomes are not as we hoped. Through His grace, He will bless us and increase our capacity.”

–Watch: What Sister Craig learned when she put away her phone while waiting in line, Aug. 27, 2021