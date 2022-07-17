During the week of July 10 to July 16, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles made a surprise visit to youth at FSY at Weber State University. A story highlighted Elder Quentin L. Cook’s of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participation in a U.K. conference on preventing violence and promoting religious freedom. And Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Primary General President Camille N. Johnson messages at a devotional for Primary children in Anchorage, Alaska.

For the first time in two years, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed a concert for the general public. In a Church News podcast, Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, gave tips for studying Church history. A Church News series featured pioneers in the Church from Brazil, Canada and the Ivory Coast.

A Church News article showcased a map of the Church’s 20-plus historic sites in the United States. Another article included nine places in Salt Lake City to visit to learn more about the pioneers. And JustServe launched in New Zealand with a large quilt project.

Find summaries and links to these nine stories below.

1. Elder Uchtdorf makes surprise visit at FSY

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, hugs Jeremia Nilsen at a FSY conference at Weber State University in Ogden on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In his first visit to a For the Strength of Youth conference in the United States this summer, Elder Uchtdorf spent time talking with youth and their counselors Thursday afternoon, July 14.

The member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles went to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, for a few hours to hear from the youth about their experiences and to share some words of encouragement with them. He was accompanied by Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Brother Ahmad Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

2. Elder Cook at United Kingdom conference

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Mary Cook visit the United Kingdom Parliament on July 5, 2022, for an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Prevention of Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Led by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and local leaders, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints co-sponsored a recent multiday, multilocation “Preventing Violence, Promoting Freedom of Belief” international conference in the United Kingdom.

Hundreds of delegates — representing charity, government, academic and faith organizations — participated in the July 3-6 conference, with sessions in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The conference theme focused on how women and children are leading interfaith peace-building efforts, reported the Church’s UK Newsroom.

3. What Elder Rasband and President Johnson taught Primary children in Alaska

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson invites a child to play a sequence of chimes on a xylophone during a Primary devotional in Anchorage, Alaska, June 11, 2022. Credit: Dave Davis

Before speaking at a Primary devotional in Anchorage, Alaska, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked his Primary-age grandchildren what he should share with them.

“Pa, tell them that you know Jesus and that He loves them.” And that is what Elder Rasband did.

Elder Rasband was joined by Primary General President Camille N. Johnson at the devotional for Primary children and their parents at the Alaska Anchorage North Stake center on Saturday, June. 11.

4. Tabernacle Choir ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ concert

Robert Tatum’s hat is illuminated before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra perform “Love Thy Neighbor: A Special Tabernacle Choir Event” at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 15, 2022. Credit: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Friday night’s Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square concert marked a long-anticipated reunion for the talented musicians and their legions of fans.

For the first time since March of 2020, the choir and orchestra performed in front of the general public for a choir/orchestra event. (The choir has participated live in recent general conferences and other events for limited audiences.)

The thousands who attended Friday’s event — timed to coincide with the upcoming Pioneer Day celebration in Utah — were thrilled to once again be sharing an evening of music and message with the storied choir and orchestra.

5. Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr. on the vital role of Church history

In Episode 92 of the Church News podcast, Church historian and recorder Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., General Authority Seventy, talks about the vital importance of Church history. Credit: Screenshot, Youtube.com

Historical records bless Latter-day Saints, helping members to understand the robust history of the Church and the challenges their forefathers overcame. The modern explosion of technology has made it possible for members to share the Church’s history and Christ’s doctrine with the world at large.

Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy serving as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department, joins this episode of the Church News podcast to share what he has learned about the importance of these records and how understanding the past can define the future.

6. Pioneers in every land: Brazil, Canada and Ivory Coast

Sister Rudá Tourinho de Assis Martins smiles while attending a Brazil Fortaleza Mission reunion in Holladay on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Martins was the mission presidents wife in Brazil. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

This month marks the 175th anniversary of the vanguard company of pioneers arriving in the Salt Lake Valley, in July 1847, after Latter-day Saints were driven by mobs out of the Nauvoo, Illinois, area the preceding year. The Church News this month honors achievements of pioneers crossing the Plains 175 years ago and also of Latter-day Saint pioneers of different times on every continent.

7. Map of the Church’s U.S. historic sites

The Nauvoo Illinois Temple at sunset in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

From Vermont to California, there are more than two dozen Church-owned historic sites in the United States.

Many of the sites are connected to early events of the Church and many have visitors’ center.

8. Places to learn more about the pioneers

From left, Sister Emily Hansen of McKinney, Texas, points at the screen while fellow missionary Valerie Christensen of Yakima, Washington, looks on. The Temple Square sister missionaries discovered that Hansen’s ancestor taught and baptized Christensen’s ancestor while exploring in the new Family Discovery Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: Bob Moore

Looking for a way to celebrate Pioneer Day? Visit these nine places to remember the people who paved the way to making the Salt Lake City we know today.

9. JustServe launches in New Zealand

Young women show the quilts they made for a JustServe.org project in Hamilton, New Zealand, in June 2022. The quilts were given to the cancer ward of a local hospital. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A quilt-making project for JustServe in Hamilton, New Zealand, has brought warmth and love to the givers and receivers.