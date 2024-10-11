This week on social: Church leaders testify, reflect on general conference experiences

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on social this past week about their messages and a few behind-the-scenes moments from the October 2024 general conference.

Church President Russell M. Nelson shared on social media his testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, from his conference talk in the Sunday afternoon session on Oct. 6.

“If you will make and keep covenants to follow Jesus Christ, you will find that the painful moments of your life are temporary. Your afflictions will be ‘swallowed up in the joy of Christ,’” he said, adding, “It is neither too early nor too late for you to become a devout disciple of Jesus Christ.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, wrote about being a peacemaker in communication in a post after his talk in the Saturday morning session on Oct. 5. He encouraged all to follow the Savior’s example.

“As followers of Christ, let us teach and testify of Jesus Christ, our Perfect Role Model. Let us follow Him by foregoing contention,” he wrote.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared his personal experience with prayer on his social media Thursday, Oct. 10.

“The Bible Dictionary contains one line that helps me in my prayers. It is this: ‘Prayer is the act by which the will of the Father and the will of the child are brought into correspondence with each other,’” President Eyring wrote.

President Eyring explained that desires and petitions in prayers should be aligned with God’s will, just as the example of Jesus Christ. “His prayers were answered just as ours can be. He was bound eternally to His Father. The will of the Father was His own.”

Earlier in week, he posted a video related to his general conference message, encouraging all to turn to God with questions about knowing the doctrine of Jesus Christ well enough to teach it.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testified of Jesus Christ’s love for all and invited all to “stay the course” through trials.

“Through abundance as well as poverty, through private acclaim as well as public criticism, through the divine elements of the Restoration as well as the human foibles that will inevitably be part of it, we stay the course with the true Church of Christ,” he said during his general conference talk in the Sunday morning session on Oct. 6.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a video from his conference talk in the Sunday afternoon session, explaining that our faith will never be misplaced when we place it in God the Father and His’ Son Jesus Christ.

“Faith endures the trials and the uncertainties of life because it is firmly rooted in Christ and His doctrine. Jesus Christ is the one undeviating, perfectly reliable object of our trust,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared her testimony in a reel on Instagram and Facebook on Monday, Oct. 7, following her remarks in the Sunday morning session of general conference the previous day.

“I recently had the sweet privilege, again, to share a message at general conference. This year, I felt very prompted and directed to talk about how we seek answers to our spiritual questions from Heavenly Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ,” she said.

In Sister Browning’s talk, she answered this very question, and taught about a person’s personal obedience to God’s laws as well as the ability to put a profound trust in God’s plan.

“So I hope that as you consider the messages that I share, but also messages from prophets and apostles this year at conference... that you will think about how you can show and demonstrate obedience to God’s laws and commandments that can help you prepare to receive answers to those very important questions in your life,” she said.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon and taught about its role in today’s world, which he also spoke about in the Saturday evening session of general conference.

Elder Bednar taught that the Book of Mormon looks to the future and contains prophecies and lessons intended for audiences today. “Ancient voices from the dust plead with us today to learn this everlasting lesson: prosperity, possessions, and ease constitute a potent mixture that can lead even the righteous to drink the spiritual poison of pride,” he wrote.

Elder Bednar invited, “As we study and ponder the Book of Mormon, we will be blessed with eyes to see, ears to hear, minds to comprehend, and hearts to understand the lessons we should learn to ‘beware of pride, lest [we should] enter into temptation’ (Doctrine and Covenants 23:1).”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video about the Book of Mormon on social after his general conference message in the Sunday afternoon session.

He testifies, “The Holy Bible and the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ provide spiritual guidance and teaching from Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in the Saturday afternoon session of general conference about burying weapons of rebellion, pointing to how the converted Lamanites did lay down their weapons of rebellion.

“For us today, burying our weapons of rebellion against God simply means yielding to the enticing of the Holy Spirit, putting off the natural man, and becoming a saint through the Atonement of Jesus Christ,” Elder Christofferson shared in a social post on Oct. 6.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared more about his nephew’s son, Trey, who was born with life-threatening heart complications, whom Elder Andersen referenced in the Saturday morning session message. After his talk, Elder Andersen in a social post shared some additional words from Trey; his father, Ben; and his mother, Robbie, “so you can get a sense for the great hope in Jesus Christ displayed by each of them.”

Elder Andersen added: “The peace we seek may not come as quickly as we desire, but I promise you that as you trust in the Lord, His peace will come.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video together with the official Church of Jesus Christ account on social media Thursday, Oct. 10, showing a clip of his talk, titled “This Day,” from the October 2022 general conference.

“My 1970 vintage edition of the Book of Mormon is precious to me. By its appearance it is tired and worn, but no other book is as important to my life and my testimony as this one,” said Elder Rasband in his talk. “Because of this special book, I gained a witness by the Spirit that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, that He is my Savior, that the scriptures are the word of God, and that the gospel is restored.”

Earlier in the week, Elder Rasband shared a photo of him and President Nelson and posted about his October 2024 general conference message and what it means to “hold up” or sustain others, including the prophet.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apsostles shared a video recorded beside the Salt Lake Temple, which is being renovated. The Salt Lake Temple reopening is one of the “extraordinary opportunities to serve, to unite with members and friends and to introduce The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to more people than ever before,” Elder Stevenson said during his Sunday morning general conference message.

“I invite you to imagine how exciting this next decade — one never to be forgotten — can be for you. As we enter this coming decade of unprecedented moments, may we share the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ through the simple activities of living, caring, inviting, and uniting,” he wrote on social media.

Elder Dale G. Renlund shared his testimony of the Savior from his general conference talk on Saturday morning.

“[Jesus Christ] has already paid the infinite price. So He can claim all those who have faith in Him and advocate for them — for us,” he said. “Jesus Christ wants nothing more than for us to repent and come unto Him so that He can justify and sanctify us.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo to his social media Monday, Oct. 7, following the October 2024 general conference. Just before the Sunday morning session, Elder Soares invited Pastor Bob Roberts from the Baptist church to the session.

“Pastor Bob Roberts is a good friend of mine who I first met in Dallas, Texas, at an interfaith dinner a couple of years ago,” Elder Soares said. “He is a man of great faith in God, a man who is a peacemaker and a promoter of understanding among all faiths. What a joy to be reunited with this faithful and devoted disciple of Christ!”

Earlier in the week, Elder Soares posted a photo with the words “What works for Thee works for Me” following his talk in the Saturday afternoon session about following the Lord’s will.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about having joy during the Saturday afternoon session.

“Even as the storms of life in an often troubled world pound upon us, we can cultivate a growing and abiding sense of joy and inner peace because of our hope in Christ and our understanding of our own place in the beautiful plan of happiness,” he wrote.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, testified to the character of church leaders on and off the screen on his social media Thursday, Oct. 10.

Brother Wilcox noted that he spoke in general conference, and shared the encouraging words shared by others as he approached the pulpit. Phrases like “you got this,” and “you are going to do great.” Brother Wilcox noted that even President Oaks squeezed his hand in motivation.

“These are Christlike men and women who live a single standard in public and in private. I witness that all the time in my current calling, and I witnessed it again at general conference,” Brother Wilcox said.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted two photos on Friday, Oct. 11, displaying homemade birthday cards for President Nelson 100th birthday, celebrated on Set. 9.

“We have received so many birthday wishes for President Nelson from Primary children worldwide,” she wrote. She added, “One wonderful Primary accepted President Nelson’s invitation to find the one they could serve. Each of the 100 candles on the cake represents an act of service done by a child in their Primary.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a video of the children’s choir singing “Gethsemane” during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference and quoted 3 Nephi 26:16: “Behold, it came to pass on the morrow that the multitude gathered themselves together, and they both saw and heard these children; yea, even babes did open their mouths and utter marvelous things.”

Earlier in the week, she posted about the prophet Mormon and how he taught about the Savior and his love. “To Mormon, the title Savior seems to have embodied charity and love,” she wrote.