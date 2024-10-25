President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, and his granddaughter embrace in a hug on her baptism day, a photo post shared on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2024.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared on social media this week his experience of confirming his granddaughter at her baptism. Also, other Church leaders posted about temple dedications, upcoming devotionals, videos from recent messages and more.

President Eyring posted a photo of himself and his granddaughter on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and shared his testimony and a promise.

“I recently had the privilege to confirm my 8-year-old granddaughter a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote. “What an honor! As a holder of the Melchizedek Priesthood, I also had the authority to place my hands on her head and say these words: “Receive the Holy Ghost.”

President Eyring shared that his granddaughter was more than prepared to be baptized as she gave a devotional to the family and taught about the baptism of Jesus Christ.

“My testimony is that the Holy Ghost is a personage of Spirit. I have felt His comfort and direction countless times in my life. It helps me to know that the companionship of the Holy Ghost is a gift, not only a reward for our efforts. I promise you that your fervent prayers — in the name of Jesus Christ — to receive the blessings and fruits of Holy Ghost, even the still small voice, can and will be answered,” wrote President Eyring.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of Jesus Christ when he shared an image on Saturday, Oct. 19, of a painting of one person sharing their light with another.

“We all possess a common sense of right and wrong, sometimes referred to as our conscience. While moral relativism is an increasingly popular belief in the world today, whether we recognize it or not, each of us are imbued with the Light of Christ,” wrote Elder Christofferson.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles celebrated the Sunday, Oct. 20, dedication of the Salvador Brazil Temple — the 199th temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — in a post on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

“As I approached the temple on the morning of its dedication, I saw the sun coming over the horizon — its rays brightly shining on the east wall — illuminating the words ‘Holiness to the Lord, The House of the Lord,’” shared Elder Andersen.

He also testified of the divine calling of President Russell M. Nelson as a Prophet of God and shared the importance of his divine role in multiplying the number of temples on the earth at this time.

“As you come to the temple, wherever you live, may the words ‘Holiness to the Lord’ be engraved upon your heart and upon your soul. May it be said of you, ‘He is a holy man; she is a holy woman. You are different than the world. You are encircled with holiness,’” Elder Andersen wrote.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted an image on Monday, Oct. 21, of Jesus Christ and testified that all can receive inspiration and personal revelation from the Savior.

“It is not through the wisdom of the world but through the whisperings of the Holy Spirit that we come to truly know Jesus Christ. Our Heavenly Father is eager to bless each of us with this same gift of revelation as we earnestly seek to understand our Savior and strengthen our testimonies,” she wrote.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Men Worldwide, Young Women Worldwide and Strive to Be, the Church’s youth channel, all shared a video together on Friday, Oct. 18, inviting the youth of the Church to participate in a broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The video includes Elder Soares with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund.

Elder Soares said, “We are so grateful for your diligence in being disciples of Jesus Christ. The Lord loves you — and we do too. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

President Freeman invited viewers to gather together in wards and stakes after the broadcast to hold testimony meetings. “We hope you will share the one thing you have learned about Jesus Christ this year,” she said.

President Lund said, “We have traveled the earth to gather insights about this year’s youth theme: ‘I am a disciple of Jesus Christ,’ and this is what we’ll be talking about.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson — together with the Liahona, Church Newsroom, Relief Society Worldwide and other official Church profiles — shared a video post highlighting faithful members in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

“They’ve been assembling donations of clothing and bedding, things for households that they’re providing to the immigrant population here,” President Johnson shared.

The Relief Society sisters each had different opportunities to participate in the service project — from donating the clothing to washing and preparing it to helping visitors feel loved as they enter the donation center.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted Sunday, Oct. 20, a video clip from when he spoke to recently returned missionaries in the Philippines

“One of my fears for you is that you had this mission experience and now what happens is that you might go back to where you were. Now you might go back to where you were physically,” Elder Kearon said. “You might go back to where the family was and is. You might do that, but do not — don’t dare to go back to where you were in your head and in your heart before your mission. That would be like an army in retreat.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a video to her social media profiles Monday, Oct. 21.

“The following video shows baptized and confirmed children accepting an invitation from our beloved Prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, to help gather themselves and others unto Jesus Christ in ways similar to full-time missionaries,” she wrote.

The video included pictures of children practicing habits such as prayer, scripture study and service. Then, next to the photo would appear another photo of a young full-time missionary participating in the same activity.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men’s general presidency, posted a photo on Tuesday, Oct. 22, of a handmade, hand-shaped letter.

“My little granddaughter made this. It says ‘I am a disciple of Jesus Christ. I love the Church.’ I am touched that the youth theme for this year had such a strong impact on her even at her young age,” Brother Wilcox wrote. “Whether you are young or older, a youth or leader, I hope you will always declare ‘I am a disciple of Jesus Christ!’ with boldness just as my granddaughter did.”