This week on social: President Nelson on dedicating the Church’s 200th temple — ‘I am filled with awe’

President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pause for a photo prior to the dedication of the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the 200th house of the Lord — Sunday, Nov. 10. That same day, President Nelson posted a few photos of his experience along with his personal sentiments while dedicating the temple.

“When I contemplate the privilege of dedicating the Deseret Peak Utah Temple this weekend, I am filled with awe at all the Lord is doing for His people,” he wrote.

President Nelson shared that when he was born, there were only six operating temples in the world. In the year 2000, the Church had 100 operating temples. Now, in 2024, 200 have been dedicated.

“The Lord is truly hastening His work. I am filled with gratitude for the Lord’s mercy in guiding us to bring temples closer to members of the Church throughout the world,” wrote President Nelson.

Here’s what several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on their social media accounts this week.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, urged Latter-day Saints to “be believing” in a reel posted to his social media platforms Thursday, Nov. 14.

Just a few days earlier, on Sunday, Nov. 10, President Holland shared this message to Saints in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This was his first ministry outside the U.S. since being called to preside over the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“The one thing we have to have to begin our journey and to see the Church and the gospel triumph is the commitment to have faith, to believe,” President Holland said.

He left Saints with the apostolic promise: “God will never abandon you.”

Just a few days earlier, President Holland shared another video, together with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Caribbean, highlighting the prophecies in Joel 2:28: “Your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions.”

“And to the leaders of this Dominican Republic region, to everybody that’s in on this today, we have to be among that group that dreams dreams and sees visions,” President Holland said. “Whatever you think the Church is going to be, it’s going to be a lot more than that.”

President Holland was joined by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and the two hosted a leadership meeting in the Dominican Republic.

“I’m not sure about the success of economies, politics, businesses, universities or hospitals. But I know one thing that will never fail — the restored gospel of Jesus Christ,” said President Holland.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman has been ministering in northern Europe and shared a video from the Church’s Newsroom about visiting a food bank in Oslo, Norway. At the food bank, she helped pack a birthday box for a 16-year-old boy.

“Part of the great work of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to provide relief,” she said.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught youth and adult members principles from Mosiah 2:41 in the Book of Mormon in a video shared on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Mosiah 2:41 teaches that those who keep God’s commandments are in a “blessed and happy state” if they remain faithful until the end.

“That is, you see, joyfully enduring to the end. Not suffering; joyfully enduring,” Elder Uchtdorf taught.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about gratitude from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the “Luz de Las Naciones” (”Light of the Nations”) celebration and shared a video of part of his message on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The Church’s 22nd annual “Luz de las Naciones,” which celebrates Latin culture through music and dance, was held Nov. 8-9. Elder Christofferson shared a message with attendees in Spanish and welcomed them to the celebration.

“Our Heavenly Father indeed grants blessing upon blessing,” Elder Christofferson shared. “That is a message from the Spirit that applies to each of us. I do believe that the Lord has more to give for those who feel and express gratitude for what they have already received.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared on the Young Women Worldwide accounts the story of “the man who waved” and the impact he had on the neighborhood.

“Who would have thought that something as simple as a wave would mean so much to so many?” she wrote, adding how this man lived by the Savior’s words of loving his neighbor.

“The world needs more neighbors who wave,” she invited.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, together with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ official page, shared a video titled “Wheat Among the Tares” on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The video was taken from Elder Andersen’s talk “Drawing Closer to the Savior” from the October 2022 general conference. He taught that in these last days, the wheat (the righteous) will grow alongside the tares (the wicked), and he suggested three ways to deepen our commitment to the Savior:

“First, we can immerse ourselves more completely in Jesus’ life, His teachings, His majesty, His power and His atoning sacrifice. Next, we desire even more to promise Him our allegiance and trust. ... Finally, we treasure, protect, defend and safeguard the gift of the Holy Ghost,” he said in the video.

Elder Rasband, also while ministering in the Dominican Republic, visited with missionaries from each of the three missions in the country and shared a video on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“We love being with them,” Elder Rasband said, who was with his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, and other Church leaders.

“We are so grateful for their Christlike service. We are inspired by them, and we love them,” Elder Rasband wrote of the missionaries.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared an image and quote about faith from “Preach My Gospel”: “For faith to lead to salvation, you must center it in Jesus Christ. When you have faith in Christ, you trust in Him as the Only Begotten Son of God. You are confident that as you repent, you will be forgiven of your sins through His atoning sacrifice and be sanctified by the Holy Ghost.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video Thursday, Nov. 14, highlighting the recent growth of the Light the World Giving Machines.

Eight years ago, the Church released a couple of Giving Machines as an opportunity for people to donate and serve communities around the world. This year, Church leaders have announced that Giving Machines will be in 106 locations in 13 countries.

“We recognize the Savior, Jesus Christ, as the Light of the World. As we follow Him this Christmas season, the Giving Machines give us a remarkable opportunity to accept the invitation to #LightTheWorld,” said Elder Stevenson.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, while ministering in Valencia, Spain, highlighted in a video on Saturday, Nov. 9, the ongoing humanitarian service.

Following a devastating flash flood in Valencia, Elder Soares — with his yellow vest on — went to help in the cleanup efforts.

“This is a time for us to be united together and do everything that is possible on our part to support one another and share the love that we have in our hearts for our Savior, Jesus Christ, and He will heal the wounds,” Elder Soares shared in Spanish to the congregation.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, continued her reflections on Primary songs in a video on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with “Holding Hands Around the World.” It is one of recently released songs in the new hymnbook project.

“This song is an old favorite for many. I love how this song teaches us how to model faith in Jesus Christ,” she said.

Sister Browning invited: “How can we be an example of the believers today?”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited all to become peacemakers and to “avoid the extremes” in a video posted on Monday, Nov. 11.

“I would encourage you to take your place in society, in contributing to society. We need to think about Jesus Christ, who has come to do everything for all of us that we cannot do for ourselves,” Elder Kearon said in the video. “I want to invite you to avoid the extremes in discourse in public life and in private life too.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared in a video Tuesday, Nov. 12, on the Young Men Worldwide account his thoughts on the 2025 youth theme scripture: “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not” (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36).

“As we look unto Christ, then we find the power we need to choose trust over doubt and to be able to choose faith over fear,” he said.